DR. SEUSS'S HOW THE GRINCH STOLE CHRISTMAS! and More Announced for Childrens Theatre Company 2025-2026 Season

Single tickets for all productions are now on sale.
Childrenâ€™s Theatre Company (CTC) has announced its 2025â€“2026 Season, the first curated by Artistic Director Rick Dildine. The lineup features a mix of adventurous classics, beloved favorites, bilingual storytelling, interactive play, and global sensations, all aimed at inspiring young audiences and families. Single tickets are available now at ChildrensTheatre.org.
"These shows have been carefully selected to inspire, engage, and challenge young audiences, while encouraging them to embrace their potential and explore the world around them," said Dildine.
Adapted by Stuart Paterson
Directed by Rick Dildine
September 9 â€“ October 19, 2025 | UnitedHealth Group Stage | Best for ages 8 and up
A swashbuckling classic returns in a bold new staging that explores mentorship and personal discovery. Featuring live Scottish music, sword fights, and a charismatic Long John Silver played by Reed Sigmund.
Book & Lyrics by Suhayla El-Bushra
Music by Ahmed Abdullahi Gallab
Additional Music & Lyrics by Tom Brady
Directed by Emily Lim
October 1 â€“ November 23, 2025 | Cargill Stage | Best for all ages
This U.S. premiere of the hit U.K. musical, based on the Roald Dahl story, features an imaginative blend of puppetry, music, and jungle adventure.
Dr. Seuss'S HOW THE GRINCH STOLE CHRISTMAS!
Book & Lyrics by Timothy Mason
Music by Mel Marvin
Choreography by Karla Grotting
Directed by Dean Holt
November 4, 2025 â€“ January 4, 2026 | UnitedHealth Group Stage | Best for all ages
A holiday tradition returns with heart, humor, and Seussian style as the Grinch plots to steal Christmasâ€”and discovers the power of kindness.
Adapted by Allison Gregory & Steven Dietz
Directed by Juliette Carrillo
Music by Michael Koerner
January 20 â€“ February 22, 2026 | UnitedHealth Group Stage | Best for younger audiences
A bilingual, high-energy adaptation of P.D. Eastman's classic book featuring races, fiestas, and funny hatsâ€”all in English and Spanish.
Created by Julie Ritchey and collaborators
February 13 â€“ April 5, 2026 | Cargill Stage | Best for all ages
An interactive theatrical experience where audiences use blankets, pillows, and imagination to build their own immersive world.
Written & Directed by Derek Bond
Produced by Nicoll Entertainment
March 3 â€“ April 5, 2026 | UnitedHealth Group Stage | Best for ages 3 and up
Meet Miranda and her life-sized dinosaur friends in this international hit that brings prehistoric creatures to thrilling life on stage.
By L. Frank Baum | Music & Lyrics by Harold Arlen & E.Y. Harburg
Adapted by John Kane for the RSC
Directed by Rick Dildine
April 21 â€“ June 14, 2026 | UnitedHealth Group Stage | Best for all ages
CTC closes the season with a technicolor production of the beloved musical, featuring Dorothy, Toto, and the unforgettable Wicked Witch.
Subscriptions for the 2025â€“2026 Season are available at ChildrensTheatre.org/subscribe-and-save or by calling 612.874.0400.
5-Play Full Season Subscriptions range from $190â€“$257 for adults and $150â€“$218 for kids/seniors.
5-Play Preview Subscriptions: $150 for adults, $100 for kids.
Dr. Seussâ€™s How the Grinch Stole Christmas! may be added to any 5-Play subscription.
