DR. SEUSS'S HOW THE GRINCH STOLE CHRISTMAS! and More Announced for Childrens Theatre Company 2025-2026 Season

Childrenâ€™s Theatre Company (CTC) has announced its 2025â€“2026 Season, the first curated by Artistic Director Rick Dildine. The lineup features a mix of adventurous classics, beloved favorites, bilingual storytelling, interactive play, and global sensations, all aimed at inspiring young audiences and families. Single tickets are available now at ChildrensTheatre.org.

"These shows have been carefully selected to inspire, engage, and challenge young audiences, while encouraging them to embrace their potential and explore the world around them," said Dildine.

2025â€“2026 SEASON PRODUCTIONS

TREASURE ISLAND

Adapted by Stuart Paterson

Directed by Rick Dildine

September 9 â€“ October 19, 2025 | UnitedHealth Group Stage | Best for ages 8 and up

A swashbuckling classic returns in a bold new staging that explores mentorship and personal discovery. Featuring live Scottish music, sword fights, and a charismatic Long John Silver played by Reed Sigmund.

THE ENORMOUS CROCODILE THE MUSICAL

Book & Lyrics by Suhayla El-Bushra

Music by Ahmed Abdullahi Gallab

Additional Music & Lyrics by Tom Brady

Directed by Emily Lim

October 1 â€“ November 23, 2025 | Cargill Stage | Best for all ages

This U.S. premiere of the hit U.K. musical, based on the Roald Dahl story, features an imaginative blend of puppetry, music, and jungle adventure.

Dr. Seuss'S HOW THE GRINCH STOLE CHRISTMAS!

Book & Lyrics by Timothy Mason

Music by Mel Marvin

Choreography by Karla Grotting

Directed by Dean Holt

November 4, 2025 â€“ January 4, 2026 | UnitedHealth Group Stage | Best for all ages

A holiday tradition returns with heart, humor, and Seussian style as the Grinch plots to steal Christmasâ€”and discovers the power of kindness.

GO, DOG. GO! â€¢ VE PERRO Â¡VE!

Adapted by Allison Gregory & Steven Dietz

Directed by Juliette Carrillo

Music by Michael Koerner

January 20 â€“ February 22, 2026 | UnitedHealth Group Stage | Best for younger audiences

A bilingual, high-energy adaptation of P.D. Eastman's classic book featuring races, fiestas, and funny hatsâ€”all in English and Spanish.

FORTS! BUILD YOUR OWN ADVENTURE

Created by Julie Ritchey and collaborators

February 13 â€“ April 5, 2026 | Cargill Stage | Best for all ages

An interactive theatrical experience where audiences use blankets, pillows, and imagination to build their own immersive world.

DINOSAUR WORLD LIVE

Written & Directed by Derek Bond

Produced by Nicoll Entertainment

March 3 â€“ April 5, 2026 | UnitedHealth Group Stage | Best for ages 3 and up

Meet Miranda and her life-sized dinosaur friends in this international hit that brings prehistoric creatures to thrilling life on stage.

THE WIZARD OF OZ

By L. Frank Baum | Music & Lyrics by Harold Arlen & E.Y. Harburg

Adapted by John Kane for the RSC

Directed by Rick Dildine

April 21 â€“ June 14, 2026 | UnitedHealth Group Stage | Best for all ages

CTC closes the season with a technicolor production of the beloved musical, featuring Dorothy, Toto, and the unforgettable Wicked Witch.

TICKETS AND SUBSCRIPTIONS

Subscriptions for the 2025â€“2026 Season are available at ChildrensTheatre.org/subscribe-and-save or by calling 612.874.0400.

5-Play Full Season Subscriptions range from $190â€“$257 for adults and $150â€“$218 for kids/seniors.

5-Play Preview Subscriptions: $150 for adults, $100 for kids.

Dr. Seussâ€™s How the Grinch Stole Christmas! may be added to any 5-Play subscription.