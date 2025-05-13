DISNEY'S FROZEN Extended At Children's Theatre Company

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Children's Theatre Company has announced an extension for the company's smash hit original production of Disney's Frozen The Broadway Musical.

Due to extremely high popular demand, Disney's Frozen will now play through June 22, 2025 instead of the previously-announced closing date of June 15, 2025.

The additional performances will take place as follows:

Wednesday, June 18, 2025 at 2pm

Friday, June 20, 2025 at 2pm and 7pm

Saturday, June 21, 2025 at 11am and 3pm

Sunday, June 22, 2025 at 11am and 3pm

The extension will include an additional Sensory Friendly performance on Friday, June 20, 2025 at 2pm. For more information on CTC's Sensory Friendly programming, visit childrenstheatre.org/plan-your-visit/accessibility/sensory-friendly-programming.

Nominated for three Tony Awards including “Best Musical,” Disney's Frozen features music and lyrics by Academy Award-winners Kristen Anderson-Lopez and Robert Lopez, and a book by Academy Award-nominee Jennifer Lee. CTC's production of Disney's Frozen is directed by Tiffany Nichole Greene, with music direction by Denise Prosek and choreography by Rush Benson. Based on the Disney film written by Jennifer Lee and directed by Chris Buck and Jennifer Lee, Disney's Frozen was originally produced on Broadway by Disney Theatrical Productions.

“I am beyond thrilled to bring the magic of Disney's Frozen to life at the Children's Theatre Company in the Twin Cities,” said CTC Artistic Director Rick Dildine. “This iconic story of love, courage, and self-discovery is one that resonates with audiences of all ages, and I can't wait to share it with our incredible community. Working alongside such a talented team, we are committed to creating an unforgettable experience for every member of the audience, filled with heart, wonder, and the unforgettable music that has captured hearts worldwide.”

“I'm very excited to be directing this Disney musical,” said director Tiffany Nichole Greene. “The journeys of the relationships are so relatable. I especially love that we follow the incredible bond between sisters. The journey of having to break that bond completely in order to make the space necessary to learn each other again, fully, is a beautiful reminder of both the growing pains and the beauty of family, friendship, Sisterhood.”

Disney's Frozen sweeps into Minnesota as Children's Theatre Company premieres its original production of the hit Broadway musical. Sing along with Elsa, Anna, and the whole cast as they encounter magic that's out of control, weather that's fearsome, and Olaf, a snowman who melts your heart. Will Elsa be able to restore the balance between summer and winter? Will she and Anna ever be close again? Settle in for some hygge, a little bit of joiking, and a whole lot of letting go!

Disney's Frozen runs through June 22, 2025 on the UnitedHealth Group Stage. This show is best for all ages. Tickets may be purchased at childrenstheatre.org/frozen or by calling the Ticket Office at 612.874.0400. Single ticket prices range from $53-$104 (including all fees).

