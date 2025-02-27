DEAR EVAN HANSEN Comes To The Ordway In March

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Unlock access to every one of the hundreds of articles published daily on BroadwayWorld by logging in with one click.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



The Ordway Center for the Performing Arts will present the Saint Paul engagement of the Tony and Grammy -winning Best Musical that connected the world Dear Evan Hansen, March 11-16, 2025. This production will feature Buffalo, MN, native Michael Fabisch as the titular Evan Hansen.

“Dear Evan Hansen is a story that will resonate with so many,” said Chris Harrington, President and CEO of the Ordway. “It speaks to how community and empathy can be transformative, and it does so through music that stays with you. We look forward to welcoming audiences for this poignant and powerful musical.”

Evan Hansen is a high school student who always feels like he's on the outside looking in. Evan finally gets what so many of us are searching for—the chance to finally fit in. What follows is a poignant, funny, and powerful musical about how even though it can be hard, we can find each other—and ourselves—along the way.

Including some of the most iconic musical theatre songs from the last decade, including “You Will Be Found,” “Waving Through A Window,” and “For Forever,” Dear Evan Hansen features an uplifting score by the Emmy , Tony , Grammy and Oscar winning team behind The Greatest Showman, La La Land and “Only Murders in the Building” Benj Pasek and Justin Paul, and a book by Tony Award-winner Steven Levenson.

The cast includes Michael Fabisch as the title role ‘Evan Hansen,' Hatty Ryan King as ‘Zoe Murphy,' Bre Cade as ‘Heidi Hansen,' Caitlin Sams as ‘Cynthia Murphy,' Alex Pharo as ‘Connor Murphy,' Jeff Brooks as ‘Larry Murphy,' Gabriel Vernon Nunag as ‘Jared Kleinman,' and Makena Jackson as ‘Alana Beck.' The cast also includes understudies Michael Perez (Evan alternate), Monica Blume, Julianna Braga, Blake Ehrlichman, Jenna Kantor and Jared Svoboda.

Dear Evan Hansen features scenic design by David Korins, projection design by Peter Nigrini, costume design by Emily Rebholz, lighting design by Japhy Weideman and sound design by Nevin Steinberg. Music supervision, orchestrations and additional arrangements are by Alex Lacamoire. Ben Cohn is the Associate Music Supervisor. Vocal arrangements and additional arrangements are by Justin Paul. Direction restaging by Danny Sharron and Mark Myars. (Myars also restages choreography.) Original Broadway production directed by Michael Grief and choreographed by Danny Mefford. Casting is by Murnane Casting.

Dear Evan Hansen was originally produced on Broadway, North American Tour, Toronto and London by Stacey Mindich. The Broadway production opened at the Music Box Theatre to rave reviews on Dec. 4, 2016, won six 2017 Tony Awards and ran through Sept. 18, 2022. A record-breaking North American Tour launched in October 2018 and played over 100 cities before ending on July 2, 2023.

Dear Evan Hansen is produced by Crossroads Live NORTH AMERICA and is presented through a special licensing arrangement with MUSIC THEATRE INTERNATIONAL, New York, NY. For more information on licensing and future productions of Dear Evan Hansen, visit www.mtishows.com.

Tickets for Dear Evan Hansen are available now at Ordway.org or by contacting the ticket office at 651-224-4222.

Comments