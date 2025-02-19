Comedian Chris Distefano Comes To Pantages Theatre This July

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Hennepin Arts has announced that Chris DiStefano, one of today's biggest and most beloved names in comedy, is coming to Minneapolis for one night only at the historic Pantages Theatre (710 Hennepin Ave.) on Thursday, July 24 at 7 p.m.

He became the first stand-up comedian to sell out both the world-famous Radio City Music Hall and the Theater at Madison Square Garden on consecutive nights in 2023, but his fearless yet endearing stage presence and natural ability to connect with audiences around the world has made him a household name in not just comedy, but all of entertainment.

Tickets go on sale Friday, Feb. 21 at 10 a.m. to the general public at the State Theatre Box Office (805 Hennepin Ave., Minneapolis) and online at HennepinArts.org.

Chris quickly rose to success after being named the funniest person on MTV for his show-stopping performances on the Guy Code/Girl Code series. From there, he went on to star in IFC's Benders, co-host the Netflix gameshow Ultimate Beastmaster, and starred in his own CBS sitcom. In 2022, Chris was selected by Jimmy Kimmel to host Jimmy's latest TV venture, Super Maximum Retro Show, for ViceTV. Outside of TV, he's become one of the most well-respected and flat-out funniest comedians in the stand-up world. Fresh off his appearances on The Late Show with David Letterman and Late Night with Seth Meyers in 2019, Chris released his first full-length special, Size 38 Waist, on Comedy Central, which perfectly encompassed both his Brooklyn-born edge and nice-guy charm. His second special, Speshy Weshy, premiered on Netflix in May of 2022.

When Chris isn't on stage delivering his gut-busting jokes, you can catch him in his element in the comfort of his own couch where he records his wildly successful podcasts, Chrissy Chaos with Mike Cannon, and Hey Babe! with Impractical Jokers' Sal Vulcano, History Hyenas with Yannis Pappas, and Teach Me Daddy with Matteo Lane. All are among the most popular on all streaming platforms and have massive followings on Patreon. A big sports fan, Chris has hosted episodes of shows including MLB's Off The Bat and MSG's The Bracket, and was invited by the Chicago White Sox to throw the first game pitch in the summer of 2024, Chicago Cubs in 2022, and New York Mets

