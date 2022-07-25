CIRQUE DREAMS HOLIDAZE At Orpheum Theatre On Sale Friday, July 29

Hennepin Theatre Trust has announced that Cirque Dreams Holidaze will dazzle Minneapolis audiences with its acclaimed and whimsical holiday spectacular when it arrives at the historic Orpheum Theatre (910 Hennepin Ave., Minneapolis) for four unforgettable performances from Friday, Nov. 25 and Saturday, Nov. 26, 2022. As the nation's premiere family holiday tradition, Cirque Dreams Holidaze will convey the magic the magic of the holiday season through a Broadway-style production infused with contemporary circus arts.

Tickets go on sale Friday, July 29 at 10 a.m. to the general public at HennepinTheatreTrust.org.

As lights dim and the music swells, audiences will have visions of sugarplums dancing in their heads as a fantastical cast of holiday storybook characters come to life. Broadway World exclaims, "Lose yourself for 90 minutes and go back to those wonderful dreams you had as a kid."

Featuring an ensemble of aerial circus acts, sleight-of-hand jugglers, fun-loving skippers, breath-catching acrobatics, and much more, the Dayton Daily News proclaims, "A new set of eyes should be added to my Christmas list...there's no way the stunts I witnessed onstage actually happened as most of them aren't humanly possible."

Imaginative and fun for the whole family, Cirque Dreams Holidaze features a world-renowned cast of performers accompanied by an original music score including new twists on seasonal favorites such as "Deck the Halls," "Winter Wonderland" and "Rockin' Around the Christmas Tree." Singers, dancers, penguins, toy soldiers, and reindeer invoke the dreams behind a child's eye on the most magical of nights. Amidst a backdrop of new sets, scenery, and storylines, this family-friendly production is sure to put a twinkle in your eye!





Hennepin Theatre Trust drives cultural and economic vitality in Minnesota through leadership of the dynamic Hennepin Theatre District in downtown Minneapolis and educational programming that reaches every area of the state. Its historic theatres - Orpheum, State and Pantages - and event center at 900 Hennepin Avenue light up Hennepin Avenue with top-tier entertainment, including the best of Broadway and a wide variety of arts programming. Hennepin Theatre Trust is a nonprofit 501(c)(3) organization. Learn more at HennepinTheatreTrust.org.

To honor the centennial, Hennepin Theatre Trust is kicking off a yearlong celebration for the Orpheum, State and Pantages theatres, along with The Hennepin event center and 824 Hennepin, home to the Brave New Workshop comedy theatre. This year-long centennial celebration honors the history of the Hennepin Theatre District and looks ahead to what the future holds for the arts, the Trust and downtown neighbors. HennepinTheatreTrust.org/centennial.

The Cirque Dreams franchise is a globally recognized entertainment brand that has produced shows for Broadway, theatre tours, casinos, theme parks, resorts, cruise lines and venues worldwide. Since 1993 over 50 million people have experienced a Cirque Dreams show garnering critical acclaim from USA Today, Associated Press, the New York Times and Today Show. Cirque Dreams is critically acclaimed for imagining, creating and producing whimsical theatrical spectacles of a Broadway-style production infused with contemporary circus arts.

Cirque Dreams Holidaze will tour the United States in over 40 cities in 2022.

Cirque Dreams is a Cirque du Soleil Entertainment Group Company. For more information, visit https://cirquedreams.com/.