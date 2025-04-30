Ballet Co.laboratory To Present AN AMERICAN IN PARIS In May

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Ballet Co.Laboratory will present Peter Davison's An American in Paris May 16-18, 2025, at E.M. Pearson Theatre in Saint Paul. Inspired by the 1951 movie musical starring Gene Kelly, this ballet adaptation is a love letter to resilience, creativity, and the enduring power of art.

The story of An American in Paris follows Jerry, an American war veteran who moves to Paris in hopes of fulfilling his dream of becoming a famous painter. More than 100 dancers will dance through the streets of 1950s Paris as Jerry works to succeed in art and love in the city of lights.

Though the story is rooted in the aftermath of World War II, this ballet's themes are strikingly relevant to today's audiences. In moments of great uncertainty—then and now—art offers more than beauty; it creates space for truth, transformation, and connection. The arts give voice to what words cannot always express. They build bridges across divides, nurture empathy, and help us make sense of a world in flux.

“Today, as public funding for the arts continues to diminish and policies attempt to dictate who can create and which stories are worth telling, the role of artists—and the communities who support them—has never been more vital,” emphasizes Ballet Co.Laboratory Managing Director Rachel Koep. “We are so grateful to our local audiences for continuing to attend our productions and engage with our classes and programs, because these actions affirm that the arts are essential to the people of Minnesota and beyond.”

Brimming with references to the iconic movie musical, this jazz-influenced ballet will have audiences tapping their toes to recognizable tunes like “I Got Rhythm” by George Gershwin. Dancers will perform in front of projections drawn by Minnesota College of Art and Design graduate Noor Mroueh, transporting audiences to springtime on Paris' famous boulevards.

Whether one is a fan of the original film or brand new to ballet, Ballet Co.Laboratory invites audiences to experience An American in Paris as they've never seen it before.

Performances

Friday, May 16, 2025 at 7:00pm

Saturday, May 17, 2025 at 2:00pm and 7:00pm

Sunday, May 18, 2025 at 2:00pm

Location

E.M. Pearson Theatre

Concordia University Campus

312 Hamline Ave N, St. Paul MN 55104

Tickets

Tickets begin at $30 and are available for purchase online at balletcolaboratory.org/season or by calling the Ballet Co.Laboratory at 651.313.5967.

Comments