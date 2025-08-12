Ballet Co.Laboratory Reveals 2025/26 Season

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Ballet Co.Laboratory has announced its 2025/26 season, featuring six productions that challenge ballet’s traditions and invite audiences to experience the art form in bold new ways.

“In a time of uncertainty—both in the arts and the world at large—we remain certain of the extraordinary power of the arts to gather us in shared experience, open our minds to new perspectives, and fill our hearts with renewed strength,” says Founder and Artistic Director Zoé Emilie Henrot. “The productions in our 2025/26 season were selected to help audiences and artists dream together, find connection, and imagine new possibilities.”

2025/26 Season Lineup

The Wondrous World of Oz – October 11, 2025, Ballet Co.Laboratory Studio Theatre. An Oz-inspired benefit evening with performances, themed refreshments, games, and a silent auction.

The Snow Queen – December 19–21, 2025, Ted Mann Concert Hall. A holiday production following Gerda’s quest to rescue her brother from the Snow Queen’s enchantment.

If You Give a Mouse a Cookie – March 7–15, 2026, Ballet Co.Laboratory Studio Theatre. A bite-sized ballet for young audiences with pre- and post-show activities.

Freddie: Break Free – April 10–12, 2026, Ordway Center for the Performing Arts. A ballet celebrating Freddie Mercury, featuring live music by Queen tribute band The Crown Jewels.

Mary Poppins – May 15–17, 2026, E.M. Pearson Theatre. A magical adventure blending beloved characters, choreography, and theatrical spectacle.

Season Showcase – June 5, 2026, Ballet Co.Laboratory Studio Theatre. Featuring Still Waters by Kevin Jenkins and a reimagined classical work by Genevieve Waterbury.

Founded in 2018 and based in St. Paul, the company is nationally recognized for reimagining how ballet is taught, created, and presented. Single tickets start at $30 and are available at balletcolaboratory.org/season or by calling 651.313.5967.

About Ballet Co.Laboratory

Ballet Co.Laboratory is a professional ballet company and school in Saint Paul, MN, dedicated to advancing equity in classical arts and fostering unique community collaborations. The company’s professional dancers, students, and staff honor the foundations of classical ballet while moving the art form forward.