BWW Interview: Jeanna De Waal of DIANA THE MUSICAL IS out On the Road for Her Solo Cabaret Tour

The Broadway People's Princess, Jeanna de Waal who recently starred and originated the title role of Diana in the Broadway musical Diana that also aired on Netflix is heading out for her own solo cabaret tour!

Jeanna de Waal other Broadway credits include Lauren Kinky Boots, Heather in American Idiot. A.R.T productions Jeanna played Dawn in Waitress and Mary Barrie in Finding Neverland. Jeanna's West End debut was in We Will Rock You. National Tour, Galinda in Wicked and Janet in Rocky Horror at The Old Globe.

Jeanna is also the founder of Broadway Weekends, a theater camp taught by theatre professionals for adults. They do in person and during the pandemic they taught virtual and had participants from all over the globe.

I am so glad that I was able to interview Jeanna about her solo cabaret tour.

What city have you enjoyed touring through?

Arizona! At first I was mad about it because it was a little cold. But then the sun came out and it far exceeded my expectations. My favorite spot was Jerome.

What is your favorite song you're singing on your tour?

So many! Everything from the Hills are Alive to Nancy Wilson to Celine Dion!

What has your life been like since finishing up Diana on Broadway?

Intense! With lots of low moments but some wonderful highs too. The show is my therapy! Where's the lie?

What inspired you to go on a solo cabaret tour?

54 below asked me to do the New York show and it led from there. I'm swimming down stream bb!

Is there a theme to your solo cabaret tour?

Yes. Highs and Lows. Plus the tag line is singing for my supper and telling jokes for my Negronis.

When is your next tour stop at?

My next show is in New York! People should come! The venue itself is something special - home of Sleep No More.

https://mckittrickhotel.com/manderley-bar/jeanna-de-waal/#/

To see more tour dates, follow Jeanna de Waal on instagram @thebigdewaal