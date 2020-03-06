BWW Feature: MY FAIR CITY at Hennepin Theatre Trust

To celebrate the arrival of the Broadway musical MY FAIR LADY, Hennepin Theatre Trust and the Hennepin County Library partnered to create a visual history of Minneapolis dating back to the 1900s with My Fair City at 900 Hennepin's Jack Links Legend Lounge.

The exhibit includes a display that illustrates Minneapolis during the time period surrounding My Fair Lady, 1900-1915. With artifacts and large storyboards designed by the Hennepin County Library Special Collections, visitors can travel back in time to explore what Minneapolis had to offer in arts and entertainment, architecture and infrastructure, transportation, shopping and fashion.

When you are attending the show this weekend, be sure to get there early to get pre-show drinks and see the display that will remind you of Minneapolis during the early part of the 20th century, and you'll see how much has changed, and how much as stayed the same. MY FAIR LADY plays the Orpheum through Sunday, March 8. The exhibit will stay through March 2020.

For more information, and to see some of the display, visit https://hclib.tumblr.com/post/611600343196925952/exhibit-now-on-view-at-hennepin-theatre-trust-my.

Photo: Cast members from MY FAIR LADY at My Fair City, Courtesy of Hennepin Theatre Trust





