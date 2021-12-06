Vote For The 2021 BroadwayWorld Milwaukee, WI Awards; First Stats Announced!
This year's regional awards include in-person and streaming categories.
Our readers set the nominees, and now voting is open for the 2021 BroadwayWorld Milwaukee, WI Awards! The 2021 Regional Awards honor productions which had their first performance between October 1, 2020 through September 30, 2021.
Check out the current standings below!
Voting is now open through December 31st! Winners will be announced in January.
Streaming productions are eligible this year in the categories designated as such. This year BroadwayWorld is also allowing audiences to vote on which theatres they are most excited to return to, and which productions they are most excited to see.
Don't miss out on making sure that your favorite theatres, stars, and shows get the recognition they deserve!
The BroadwayWorld Regional Awards are the largest theatre audience awards, with over 100 cities worldwide participating.
Who Will Win? Vote Before December 31st!Here are the current standings for Milwaukee, WI:
Best Direction Of A Stream
Coltyn Giltner - SHE KILLS MONSTERS - First Stage 64%
Jeremy Tardy - THE QUEST FOR SOLOMON'S TREASURE - First Stage 8%
Best Editing Of A Stream
Coltyn Giltner - SHE KILLS MONSTERS - First Stage 58%
Michael Unger - BEING EARNEST - Skylight Music Tgeatre 25%
Tyler Milliron - BEING EARNEST - Skylight Music Theatre 5%
Best Performer In A Streaming Musical
Joey Chelius - BEING EARNEST - Skylight Music Theater 45%
Jarrod Pfarr - THE CURTAIN RISES AGAIN - St. Norbert College Summer Stage 18%
Max Pink - BEING ERNEST - Skylight music theatre 13%
Best Performer In A Streaming Play
Maggie Stubbs - SHE KILLS MONSTERS - First Stage 59%
Maya Thomure - SHE KILLS MONSTERS - First Stage 23%
Casey Hoekstra - 9 CIRCLES - Next Act Theater 7%
Best Streaming Musical
BEING EARNEST - Skylight Music Theater Milwaukee 70%
FORGOTTEN VOICES - Skylight Music Theatre 9%
FORTUNATE SONS - Skylight Music Theatre 9%
Best Streaming Play
SHE KILLS MONSTERS - First Stage 55%
BEING EARNEST - Skyline 28%
THE ADVENTURES OF THE THREE LITTLE PIGS - First Stage 10%
Best Supporting Performer in A Streaming Musical
Karen Estrada - BEING EARNEST - Skylight Music Theatre 42%
Stephanie Staszak - BEING EARNEST - Skylight Music Theatre 16%
Jamie Lynn Mercado - FORTUNATE SONS - Skylight Music Theatre 11%
Best Supporting Performer In A Streaming Play
Malkia Stampley - 9 CIRCLES - Next Act Theater 61%
Abigail Stein - THE REVOLUTIONISTS - Lake Country Playhouse 39%
Most Anticipated Upcoming Production Of A Musical
HUNCHBACK OF NOTRE DAM - Skylight Music Theatre 24%
THE HUNCHBACK OF NOTRE DAME - Skylight music theatre 21%
EARNEST SHACKLETON LOVES ME - Skylight Music Theatre 12%
Most Anticipated Upcoming Production Of A Play
SILENT SKY - Waukesha Civic Theatre 36%
THE VAGINA MONOLOGUES - Sunset Playhouse 28%
AN INSPECTOR CALLS - SUNSET PLAYHOUSE 16%