Video: Watch 'Shiksa Goddess' From THE LAST FIVE YEARS at Milwaukee Rep

Opposites attract in “The Last Five Years” as Jaime sings about meeting Cathy for the first time — but will love at first sight really work out? Watch a video of "Shiksa Goddess" from the production and see Jason Robert Brown’s hit musical continues in the Stackner Cabaret, through May 18.

The two person cast features Wisconsin native and Kids from Wisconsin alum Grace Bobber as Cathy, and Asher Muldoon as Jaime, who recently came off the national tour of Dear Evan Hansen, with Scott Cook on cello.

The Last Five Years delivers ballads of every shade in an emotionally powerful and intimate musical about two New Yorkers in their twenties who fall in and out of love over the course of five years. Captivating both audiences and critics earning it a Drama Desk Award (music and lyrics), a film adaptation and productions around the world, Jason Robert Brown's cult favorite is a raw and intimate window into two perspectives of one relationship.

The Last Five Years is directed by Kelley Faulkner (My Way, Milwaukee Rep) and music directed by Ryan Touhey (Beautiful, National Tour), with arrangements by Alex Bechtel (Penelope, Signature Theatre), set design by Em Allen (Stew, Milwaukee Chamber Theatre), lighting design by Maaz Ahmed (The Elaborate Entrance of Chad Deity, Nex Act Theatre), costume design by Nicholas Hartman (2 Pianos 4 Hands, Milwaukee Rep), sound design by Stefanie Senior (Enough to Let the Light In, Teatro Vista), casting by Jonathan Hetler and stage managed by Kira Neighbors.

