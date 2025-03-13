Video: Inside Rehearsals For THE LAST FIVE YEARS at Milwaukee Rep

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Unlock access to every one of the hundreds of articles published daily on BroadwayWorld by logging in with one click.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.







Get a sneak peek at rehearsals for Jason Robert Brown's powerful and intimate musical "The Last Five Years," starting March 21 in the Stackner Cabaret. Watch the cast perform 'Moving Too Fast' and 'I'm A Part Of That.' The two person cast features Wisconsin native and Kids from Wisconsin alum Grace Bobber as Cathy, and Asher Muldoon as Jaime, who recently came off the national tour of Dear Evan Hansen, with Scott Cook on cello.

The Last Five Years delivers ballads of every shade in an emotionally powerful and intimate musical about two New Yorkers in their twenties who fall in and out of love over the course of five years. Captivating both audiences and critics earning it a Drama Desk Award (music and lyrics), a film adaptation and productions around the world, Jason Robert Brown's cult favorite is a raw and intimate window into two perspectives of one relationship.

The Last Five Years is directed by Kelley Faulkner (My Way, Milwaukee Rep) and music directed by Ryan Touhey (Beautiful, National Tour), with arrangements by Alex Bechtel (Penelope, Signature Theatre), set design by Em Allen (Stew, Milwaukee Chamber Theatre), lighting design by Maaz Ahmed (The Elaborate Entrance of Chad Deity, Nex Act Theatre), costume design by Nicholas Hartman (2 Pianos 4 Hands, Milwaukee Rep), sound design by Stefanie Senior (Enough to Let the Light In, Teatro Vista), casting by Jonathan Hetler and stage managed by Kira Neighbors.

Comments