VIDEO: Michael Doherty and Alex Keiper Sing 'I Want To Hold Your Hand' in Milwaukee Rep's OUR HOME TO YOUR HOME Series

While the stages remain dark during the COVID-19 global pandemic, Milwaukee Rep is rallying its creative resources to bring the world-class theater audiences have come to know and love directly into homes. Over the next few weeks, Milwaukee Rep will bring theater from Our Home to Your Home in several unique ways.

Check out Michael Doherty and Alex Keiper singing "I Want To Hold Your Hand" below

Check it out below!



