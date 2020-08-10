Skip to main content Skip to footer site map
VIDEO: Masi Asare Sings 'New Dreams Are Coming' for Milwaukee Rep's OUR HOME TO YOUR HOME Series

OUR HOME TO YOUR HOME is part of Milwaukee Rep's continuing streaming content.

Aug. 10, 2020  

While the stages remain dark during the COVID-19 global pandemic, Milwaukee Rep is rallying its creative resources to bring the world-class theater audiences have come to know and love directly into homes. Milwaukee Rep is bringing theater from Our Home to Your Home in several unique ways.

Masi Asare sings "New Dreams Are Coming" in the latest installment.

Watch below!


