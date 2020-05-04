VIDEO: Chef Chris Feldmann and Liesl Collazzo Join Milwaukee Rep's OUR HOME TO YOUR HOME Series

While the stages remain dark during the COVID-19 global pandemic, Milwaukee Rep is rallying its creative resources to bring the world-class theater audiences have come to know and love directly into homes. Over the next few weeks, Milwaukee Rep will bring theater from Our Home to Your Home in several unique ways.

Check out Executive Chef Chris Feldmann teaching you how to make the Stackner Cabaret's delicious Garlic & Rosemary Chicken from your own kitchen and Liesl Collazzo singing Stephen Sondheim's "Take Me to the World" in our Our Home to Your Home series during the COVID-19 Crisis. in the latest installments below!





Related Articles

More Hot Stories For You