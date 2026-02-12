AIN'T MISBEHAVIN' The Fats Waller Musical Show' to Return to the Stackner Cabaret at Milwaukee Rep

🎭 NEW! Milwaukee Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for Milwaukee & beyond. ✨ Sign Up

Get ready for a jubilant celebration of Fats Waller as Milwaukee Repertory Theater presents Ain’t Misbehavin’ The Fats Waller Musical Show March 6 – April 26 in the Stackner Cabaret.



Step into a jumpin’ jazz joint where the legendary music of Fats Waller takes center stage. Five extraordinary actor-musicians transform into a jubilant swing band for the ages in this Tony Award-winning musical — last seen in the 2013/14 Season — that brings the razzle-dazzle spirit of the Roaring Twenties to the 2020s. Get ready to sing, dance and let loose with this brilliant celebration of an iconic trailblazer and his lasting legacy.



The cast of Ain’t Misbehavin’ The Fats Waller Musical Show includes Rae Davenport (Titanique, Off-Broadway), Amahri Edwards-Jones (Tina: The Tina Turner Musical, Nat’l Tour), Jarran V. Muse (Jersey Boys, Paper Mill Playhouse), the 2024 winner of the Lunt Fontanne Fellowship for Acting Brad Raymond and returning favorite Katherine Alexis Thomas (The All Night Strut!, Milwaukee Rep).



Ain’t Misbehavin’ The Fats Waller Musical Show is directed by award-winning actor and director E. Faye Butler (Marie and Rosetta, Milwaukee Rep) with choreography by Kenny E. Ingram (Sister Act, Drury Lane), music direction by William Foster McDaniel (Ain’t Misbehavin’, Broadway), set design by Lauren Nichols (Hot Wing King, Writers Theatre, costume design by McKinley Johnson (Marie and Rosetta, Milwaukee Rep), lighting design by Maaz Ahmed (The Last Five Years, Milwaukee Rep), sound design by Dee Etti-Williams (Girls on Sand, Northern Sky Theatre) and stage managed by Kira Neighbors.



Ain’t Misbehavin’ The Fats Waller Musical Show is part of the David Kundert Stackner Season and is made possible by Associate Producer Bryan Carson and Katie and Chris Hermann.

