Tickets For HAMILTON at MPAC On Sale This Week

Producer Jeffrey Seller and Marcus Performing Arts Center have announced that single tickets for HAMILTON will go on sale to the public on Wednesday, September 10 at 10:00 a.m. Tickets will be available for the two-week limited engagement from January 20–February 1, 2026 as part of the 2025/26 Johnson Financial Group Broadway at the Marcus Center Season. HAMILTON last played the Marcus Performing Arts Center in the 2021/22 season.

There is a maximum purchase limit of 8 tickets per account for the engagement. When tickets go on sale, prices will start at $78.27. There will be a lottery for 40 $10 seats for all performances. Details will be announced closer to the engagement.

Jeffrey Seller notes, “It's tempting to get tickets any way you can. There are many sites and people who are selling overpriced, and in some cases, fraudulent tickets. For the best seats, the best prices and to eliminate the risk of counterfeit tickets, all purchases for the Milwaukee engagement should be made through MarcusCenter.org.”

A revolutionary story of passion, unstoppable ambition, and the dawn of a new nation. HAMILTON is the epic saga that follows the rise of Founding Father Alexander Hamilton as he fights for honor, love, and a legacy that would shape the course of a nation.

Based on Ron Chernow’s acclaimed biography and set to a score that blends hip-hop, jazz, R&B, and Broadway, HAMILTON has had a profound impact on culture, politics, and education. In addition to its 11 Tony Awards, it has won Grammy®, Olivier Awards, the Pulitzer Prize for Drama, and an unprecedented special citation from the Kennedy Center Honors.

HAMILTON features book, music, and lyrics by Lin-Manuel Miranda, direction by Thomas Kail, choreography by Andy Blankenbuehler, and musical supervision and orchestrations by Alex Lacamoire.

HAMILTON features scenic design by David Korins, costume design by Paul Tazewell, lighting design by Howell Binkley, sound design by Nevin Steinberg, hair and wig design by Charles G. LaPointe, and casting by Telsey + Company, Bethany Knox, CSA.

The musical is produced by Jeffrey Seller, Sander Jacobs, Jill Furman and The Public Theater.

The HAMILTON Original Broadway Cast Recording is available everywhere nationwide.

For information on HAMILTON, visit: HamiltonMusical.com. Follow HAMILTON on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter/X & TikTok @HamiltonMusical.