The Plymouth Arts Center presents "A Wee Bit Irish" a live musical concert featuring the group Celtic Folk and their special guests, The Harp Twins March 12 & 13 & 17-20, 2022.

Celebrate the "Wee Bit of Irish" in you with traditional and contemporary Irish tunes to help celebrate St. Patrick's Day. Celtic Folk is made up with the following vocalists and musicians: Tom Clegg, Julie Henze, Neil Horneck, Kerrylynn Kraemer, Vincent Reysen, Carson Schwartz, Jake Schwab, Roy Schwab, Rachel Stoyke, and Ramona Tritz. The Harp Twins are Camille and Kennerly Kitt.

Evening show dates are Thursday - Saturday, March 12 & 17-19, 2022 at 7:30pm. Matinee performances will be presented on Sunday, March 13 & 20, 2022 at 2:30pm. Tickets are $15 for the show dates of March 12, 13, & 20 tax included. Tickets to see the performance with Celtic Folk's special guests, The Harp Twins, on March 17-19 are $20 tax included. To purchase tickets please visit the Plymouth Arts Center, 520 East Mill Street, Downtown Plymouth, WI. Tuesday-Friday, 10am to 4pm, or call: 920-892-8409; email: info@plymoutharts.org. Tickets may also be conveniently ordered online at: www.plymoutharts.org. Visa and Mastercard are accepted. Seating is limited.

The group Celtic Folk originated in 2013 at the Plymouth Arts Center under the direction of co-creators, Kraemer and Clegg. Their first production was "Celtic Christmas" in 2013. The success of this show encouraged them to design additional shows: Celtic Christmas in 2014, 2017, 2019, 2020, and 2021; "Memories" in 2017; "History" in 2019; and "Sentimental Journey in Song" in 2021. Celtic Folk's "Celtic Christmas" concert will be held at the Plymouth Arts Center in November 17-20 & 26 & 27, 2022.

Young harpists Camille and Kennerly Kitt, known as the HARP TWINS, have achieved extraordinary success by taking Electric Harps and Concert Grand Harps to unprecedented levels and smashing boundaries between different genres of music. The duo has amassed over 1.5 million fans across their social media sites and over 95 million views on their YouTube music videos, making Camille and Kennerly the most followed and recognizable harp duo in the world. Mixing their virtuoso harp skills with their stunningly complex arrangements of rock, metal, and soundtrack hits - as well as Celtic Nordic inspired original songs - the Harp Twins deliver exciting, comedic, and interactive performances audiences cannot forget!

For more information visit www.plymoutharts.org