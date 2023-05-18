Skylight Music Theatre Hires Debbie Prater Mitchelson as Senior Director of Development

Debbie Prater Mitchelson has been selected for the key leadership role of Senior Director of Development at Skylight Music Theatre.

Prater Mitchelson has over 30 years of professional experience including many key development positions at prominent Milwaukee institutions. Most recently, Prater Mitchelson held the position of Chief Development Officer at Milwaukee Film overseeing strategic development and management of contributed income, as well as providing oversight for the membership program.

"Debbie's wealth of experience and knowledge in the development field will be crucial to a bright future for Skylight Music Theatre," said Susan Varela, executive director. "We could not have found a better fit for this critical and major role as we wrap up our current season and look ahead to our exciting 2023-2024 season."

In addition to her experience at Milwaukee Film, Prater Mitchelson has also held major development roles at Milwaukee Public Museum, UW-Milwaukee and First Stage Children's Theater, among others. During her career, she has led and participated in large-scale campaigns and events, successfully engaging individual, corporate and foundation participants.

"I am delighted to be welcomed into the Skylight family," said Prater Mitchelson. "I look forward to putting my skills to work strategically at this storied Milwaukee arts organization."

About Skylight Music Theatre

Founded in 1959, Skylight is Milwaukee's professional Equity music theatre company and the largest employer of Wisconsin actors in the state. We are Milwaukee's Home for Music Theatre -- the only professional Milwaukee arts company devoted solely to music theatre. Skylight produces the full breadth of music theatre ranging from blockbuster Broadway musicals to reimagined operas, and from exciting world premieres to contemporary off-Broadway hits. Skylight's mainstage home is the Cabot Theatre in the Broadway Theatre Center, which was built by Skylight in Milwaukee's Historic Third Ward in 1992. Considered to be one of Milwaukee's most beautiful theatres, the Cabot Theatre is based on the design of an 18th-century French opera house. With just 350 seats it offers audiences great views of the performance and allows audiences to feel close to the action and emotion onstage. Skylight Music Theatre marks its 63rd season in 2022-2023. Skylight Music Theatre is a proud Cornerstone Member of the United Performing Arts Fund.