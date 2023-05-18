Skylight Music Theatre Hires Debbie Prater Mitchelson as Senior Director of Development

Prater Mitchelson has over 30 years of professional experience including many key development positions at prominent Milwaukee institutions.

Debbie Prater Mitchelson has been selected for the key leadership role of Senior Director of Development at Skylight Music Theatre.

Prater Mitchelson has over 30 years of professional experience including many key development positions at prominent Milwaukee institutions. Most recently, Prater Mitchelson held the position of Chief Development Officer at Milwaukee Film overseeing strategic development and management of contributed income, as well as providing oversight for the membership program.

"Debbie's wealth of experience and knowledge in the development field will be crucial to a bright future for Skylight Music Theatre," said Susan Varela, executive director. "We could not have found a better fit for this critical and major role as we wrap up our current season and look ahead to our exciting 2023-2024 season."

In addition to her experience at Milwaukee Film, Prater Mitchelson has also held major development roles at Milwaukee Public Museum, UW-Milwaukee and First Stage Children's Theater, among others. During her career, she has led and participated in large-scale campaigns and events, successfully engaging individual, corporate and foundation participants.

"I am delighted to be welcomed into the Skylight family," said Prater Mitchelson. "I look forward to putting my skills to work strategically at this storied Milwaukee arts organization."

About Skylight Music Theatre

Founded in 1959, Skylight is Milwaukee's professional Equity music theatre company and the largest employer of Wisconsin actors in the state. We are Milwaukee's Home for Music Theatre -- the only professional Milwaukee arts company devoted solely to music theatre. Skylight produces the full breadth of music theatre ranging from blockbuster Broadway musicals to reimagined operas, and from exciting world premieres to contemporary off-Broadway hits. Skylight's mainstage home is the Cabot Theatre in the Broadway Theatre Center, which was built by Skylight in Milwaukee's Historic Third Ward in 1992. Considered to be one of Milwaukee's most beautiful theatres, the Cabot Theatre is based on the design of an 18th-century French opera house. With just 350 seats it offers audiences great views of the performance and allows audiences to feel close to the action and emotion onstage. Skylight Music Theatre marks its 63rd season in 2022-2023. Skylight Music Theatre is a proud Cornerstone Member of the United Performing Arts Fund.



Jerry Zaks Will Lead The Nation's Top Regional Theater Actors As Master Teacher For The 2023 Lunt-Fontanne Fellowship Program
Jerry Zaks Will Lead The Nation's Top Regional Theater Actors As Master Teacher For The 2023 Lunt-Fontanne Fellowship Program

Ten Chimneys Foundation has announced prominent director Jerry Zaks will serve as Master Teacher for the 2023 Lunt-Fontanne Fellowship Program, a national program to serve the future of American theater.

Milwaukee's First Stage Managing Director Betsy Corry To Retire Following 2022/23 Season
Milwaukee's First Stage Managing Director Betsy Corry To Retire Following 2022/23 Season

First Stage has announced the retirement of Managing Director Betsy Corry, effective at the close of the 2022/23 production season.

Rainbow Summer: HIGHLIGHT Featuring Evanescent Comes to Marcus Performing Arts Center This Summer
Rainbow Summer: HIGHLIGHT Featuring Evanescent Comes to Marcus Performing Arts Center This Summer

Downtown Milwaukee will welcome a new immersive public art installation to the Marcus Performing Arts Center Outdoor Grounds in July 2023 with the return of Rainbow Summer: HIGHLIGHT featuring Evanescent.

CYMBELINE Revealed as 2023 Shakespeare In The Park Touring Production
CYMBELINE Revealed as 2023 Shakespeare In The Park Touring Production

Milwaukee's Free Shakespeare in the Park (SITP) has announced its 2023 summer production will be the romantic-tragic-comedic Cymbeline. Building upon the success of the company's first two fully touring shows, A Midsummer Night's Dream: The Lovers' Tale (2021) and Twelfth Night: Or, What She Will (2022), this year's production will also travel the greater Milwaukee area.


