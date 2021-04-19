Skylight Music Theatre Announces DON'T RÁNA ON MY PARADE

Skylight Music Theatre announced Don't Rána on My Parade, a spring fundraiser in the park on Saturday, May 22, 2021 at 6 p.m. hosted by longtime Skylight favorite Rána Roman.

The fundraiser will be held outdoors under the trees of Catalano Square located next to the theatre in Milwaukee's Historic Third Ward. The event will feature a gourmet picnic dinner and a live concert with performances by Skylight artists.

Social distancing guidelines will be observed, and masks are required. For safety and ease, the gourmet picnic dinner will come with all items conveniently packaged by Movida at Hotel Madrid. Picnic attire is suggested.

"We are thrilled to be performing live again, and to gather safely under Catalano Square's scenic canopy of trees and stars," said Skylight Music Theatre Artistic Director Michael Unger. "The evening promises to be a vital reminder of how music theatre has the power to refresh our spirits and that the time has finally come to gather again."

Roman, who has been seen at Skylight in such acclaimed roles as Lilli Vanessi/Katharine in Kiss Me, Kate and Nina in In the Heights will serve as the evening's emcee. She has also worked at numerous regional theaters and was featured in American Theatre Magazine's "Role Call: People to Watch" in 2019.

Performers joining Roman on stage for Don't Rána on My Parade include Ryan Cappleman, Cynthia Cobb, Raven Dockery, Karen Estrada, Shawn Holmes, Adam Qutaishat, Kevin James Sievert and Samantha Sostarich. Preshow music will be provided by Carolyn Wehner. Janna Ernst will serve as Music Director, and Michael Unger as Director.

To add to the fun of the evening, there will be games of chance, including a song raffle in which winners are allowed to choose the next song to be performed.

"Last year's Skylight fundraiser, Saturday in the Park with Andrew, was a great success and a welcome return to the joy of live performances," said Jack R. Lemmon, Skylight Executive Director. "It sold out in one week, and we expect this year's to also sell out quickly."

Seating is limited to 200 guests, to adhere to social distance guidelines. New this year, valet parking will be available. To purchase tickets to Don't Rána on My Parade, visit www.skylightmusictheatre.org/parade. Tickets are on sale beginning Monday, April 19 and are currently available for the following seating categories: Picnic Table with seating for four ($300), includes dinner and one drink ticket. Round Table with seating for six ($600), includes dinner and wine service.