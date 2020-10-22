Skylight Music Theatre Announces Cast and Creative Team for LITTLE SHOP OF HORRORS

Performances November 13 – December 27, 2020 in the socially distanced Cabot Theatre

Skylight Music Theatre today announced the cast, creative team and a two-day sale for Little Shop of Horrors, running November 13 - December 27, 2020. Performances with safety protocols will take place in a socially distanced Cabot Theatre at the Broadway Theatre Center, 158 N. Broadway, in Milwaukee's Historic Third Ward.

Little Shop of Horrors, with music by Howard Ashman and Alan Menken (Disney's The Little Mermaid, Beauty and The Beast, and Aladdin) marks Skylight's return to live theatre in its revised 2020-21 season. Featuring a disarmingly funny love story and what is probably the most famous man-eating plant in musical history, Little Shop of Horrors offers hilarious entertainment over the holiday season.

Two Day Sale October 26-27

Skylight announced a special two-day sale on Monday, October 26 and Tuesday, October 27 to welcome back patrons who are ready to return to the theatre. The sale offers 20% off single adult 'A' level tickets.

Health and Safety Protocols

Performances of Little Shop of Horrors will be presented in Skylight's beautiful Cabot Theatre with socially distanced houses and extensive health and safety protocols. The Cabot, which seats 358, will be limited to approximately 40% capacity with a maximum of 130-150 patrons, based on seating configurations of family groups. New procedures for entering and exiting the theatre, enhanced cleaning, electrostatic disinfectant spraying, contactless ticket scanning, mask requirements, and other safety protocols are in place to protect patrons, casts, orchestras and staff. Skylight consulted with several area doctors to develop the plans, which adhere to all CDC and governmental orders.

Artistic Director Michael Unger to Direct

Artistic Director Michael Unger will mark his Skylight mainstage directorial debut with Little Shop of Horrors. Unger was hired as Artistic Director in September 2019. Although Little Shop was not in his original inaugural season announced in February, the pandemic forced a change in plans.

"When we realized we had to reduce the scope of our shows for safety, Little Shop immediately came to mind. It is a beloved show that was a big hit when Skylight presented it in 2003. We thought its hilarious and quirky story, loveable characters, tuneful score, and of course, massive, R&B singing carnivorous plant would deliver the kind of biting satire and offbeat fun audiences might be ready for."

Added Unger, "Our fabulous local cast is thrilled to be back on stage in this production. It has been designed from the ground up with extreme safety protocols in place and we look forward to welcoming everyone who feels comfortable returning to live theatre."

Music Director for the show is David Bonofiglio, who returns to Skylight after music directing The 25th Annual Putnam County Spelling Bee, Oklahoma!, Urinetown and Pippin. He will lead a three-piece band.

In this disarmingly funny love story, our hapless hero journeys from obscurity to fame and fortune, unwittingly allowing an opportunistic plant to grow from innocent little flytrap to unstoppable and insatiable force. With a tuneful score by creative geniuses Ashman & Menken, the music blends pop, doo-wop, Broadway and Motown into hilarious and heartfelt songs including "Suddenly Seymour" and "Somewhere that's Green."

Skylight Revival of Hit Broadway Musical

Little Shop of Horrors premiered Off-Off-Broadway in 1982 before moving to the Orpheum Theatre Off-Broadway, where it had a five-year run. It later received numerous productions in the U.S. and abroad, and a subsequent Broadway production in 2003. The musical was also made into a 1986 film of the same name, directed by Frank Oz. It has been a smash hit on Broadway, in Hollywood and regionally, devouring the hearts of fans for over 30 years. Little Shop of Horrors premiered at Skylight in 2003.

The New York Times said Little Shop of Horrors "leaves the audience... feeling just like Audrey II between victims - ravenous for more." Variety praised the "score that's timelessly sweet and soulful." Timeout New York called it "layers of sweetness, humor, and wit" and Deadline called it an "international theatrical staple" and "an invigorating blast."

Little Shop of Horrors

Friday, November 13 - Sunday, December 27, 2020

Book and Lyrics by Howard Ashman

Music by Alan Menken

Directed by Michael Unger

Based on the film by Roger Corman, screenplay by Charles Griffith

Sponsored by Private Asset Management - Baird

Recommended for ages 8 and up

Shows View More Milwaukee, WI Stories Related Articles

More Hot Stories For You