Review: LUMBERJACKS IN LOVE at Milwaukee Repertory Theatre

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Plus, get the best of BroadwayWorld delivered to your inbox, and unlimited access to our editorial content across the globe.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



"Lumberjacks in Love" shines a rosy light on a hapless quartet of lumberjacks in the remote woods of Wisconsin in 1912.

The shanty boys — Ryan Cappleman as Dirty Bob, Doc Heideas as Muskrat, Joe Picchetti as Minnesota Slim and Chase Stoeger as Moonlight, want nothing more than flapjacks, a sharp ax and an occassional wingding - until their cherished bachelor life is shaken up by mail order bride, Rosemary, played by Molly Rhode (real-life spouse of Stoger) and "The Kid" played by Eva Nimmer, and a bar of blue soap.

The cast shines both in the songs and the gags - easily tossing references to Shakespeare, Swan Lake and Monty Python into the works. The "Bachelor's Prayer" in which Picchetti appeals to God as a fellow bachelor is a hoot.

The story is by Fred Alley & James Kaplan (The team that also gave Wisconsin "Guys on Ice.") The book and lyrics are also by Alley, the music by James Kaplan. Jeffrey Herbst

directed and choreographed "Lumberjacks" latest appearance at the Rep, keeping things brisk and light and keeping the plaid wall of masculinity nontoxic.

Looking for an evening of music and laughs? Let your flannel flag fly at "Lumberjacks in Love."

Comments