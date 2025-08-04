Renaissance Theaterworks to Host TWIST AND TOAST Fundraiser Honoring Milwaukee Arts Leaders

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Renaissance Theaterworks (RTW) will present Raise a Glass to Renaissance: Twist and Toast, a festive fundraising event on Wednesday, August 27, 2025, at 5:30 p.m. at the company’s home in the Harbor District (255 S Water Street).

This special evening will honor longtime RTW supporters George and Sandy Dionisopoulos and acclaimed director and choreographer Pam Kriger.

Guests are invited to step into the spirit of the late ’50s and early ’60s for an evening of retro-inspired food, drinks, and music, set against the backdrop of a late-summer Milwaukee evening.

The celebration will continue inside the theater for a live auction and entertainment. Guests are encouraged to dress with a sock hop twist—sassy, swingy, and summer-ready.

“This event is more than a fundraiser,” said RTW Managing Director Lisa Rasmussen. “It’s a joyful moment to gather, honor our past, and toast to the bright, bold future of RTW.”