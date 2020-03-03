Renaissance Theaterworks Will Continue its 27th Season With Anna Ziegler's ACTUALLY

Renaissance Theaterworks will continue its 27th season of "Transformation" with Anna Ziegler's ACTUALLY. Tom and Amber are college freshmen at Princeton. They are overwhelmed, overstimulated, sleep-deprived, surrounded by strangers, full of tension, uncertainty, and alcohol. What could possibly go wrong?

ACTUALLY runs March 27 - April 19, 2020 in the Studio Theatre at the Broadway Theatre Center (158 N. Broadway, Milwaukee, WI 53202). Directed by Mary MacDonald Kerr, this production will feature Milwaukee artist Emily Fury Daly (Amber) and New York actor Justin Jones (Tom). Tickets for ACTUALLY are currently on sale through the Broadway Theatre Center Box Office (158 N. Broadway, Milwaukee, WI 53202, 414-291-7800 or www.r-t-w.com).

"Every single thing leads to everything else..." Amber and Tom, finding their way as freshmen at Princeton, spend a night together that alters the course of their lives. They agree on the drinking, they agree on the attraction, but consent is foggy, and if unspoken, can it be called consent? With lyricism and wit, ACTUALLY investigates gender and race politics, our crippling desire to fit in, and the three sides to every story.

When asked what inspired her to tell this story, playwright Anna Ziegler answered, "I'm often drawn to stories that examine the nature of 'the truth,' in which multiple perspectives reveal the impossibility of a single definitive version of events. And the sexual misconduct cases that are proliferating on college campuses right now provide a fascinating, and painful, example of this, and of the particular difficulties of ascertaining what really happened between two people. But more than anything, I was interested in these two characters and in investigating what led each to the moment in question - how society and personality converge to create a combustible mix of self-doubt and the desire to fit in, and how, as a result, good people can end up compromising themselves and others. I was also really intrigued by the idea of trying to determine truth at the dicey, charged intersection of race and gender, where biases abound."

This is the second of Anna Ziegler's plays that Renaissance Theaterworks has produced. The first one was PHOTOGRAPH 51, in their 2018-2019 season. Besides winning London's 2016 WhatsOnStage award for Best New Play, PHOTOGRAPH 51 was selected as a "Best of the Year" play by The Chicago Tribune, The Washington Post (twice) and The Telegraph.

Director Mary MacDonald Kerr shared her thoughts about ACTUALLY: "I was immediately drawn to the way this play offers both sides of the story - good and bad, fair and unfair, attractive and ugly. Tom and Amber are brutally honest as they navigate their journey, both are forced to look at hard truths about themselves and the world around them. I am very excited to help the cast bring this honesty bravely to light."

For ACTUALLY, Renaissance Theaterworks will partner with Advocate Aurora Health, Waukesha Women's Center, the City of Milwaukee Office of Violence Prevention's Commission on Domestic Violence and Sexual Assault, and REDgen.

TICKETS

Tickets for ACTUALLY may be purchased through the Broadway Theatre Center Box Office (158 N. Broadway, Milwaukee, WI 53202, (414) 291-7800 or www.r-t-w.com).

· Preview Tickets: $35

· Adult Tickets: $40

· Rush Tickets: $20. In person starting 30 minute prior to performance. Subject to availability.

· Senior Tickets: $30 for previews - $35 for all other shows. For patrons 65+.

· NEW! Pay Your Age: 35 and under. Day of purchase only. This offer is only valid for the person purchasing the ticket, upon presentation of valid I.D. at the Box Office.

· Student Tickets: $20 when purchased any day and for all online sales; $10 when purchased on the day of the performance. With presentation of valid I.D. at Box Office.

· Groups of 10+ are eligible for 25% off Adult Price tickets.

· Active Duty and Military Veterans: 25% off Adult Price tickets.

· Pay What You Can Performance: Monday, April 6, 7:30 p.m. First-come, first-served tickets sold at the Studio Theatre's House Manager's office starting at 6:30 p.m.





Related Articles Shows View More Milwaukee, WI Stories

More Hot Stories For You