Photos: First Look at PIANO MEN at Milwaukee Rep

What happens when you put two pianos onstage, add two virtuoso piano players, and throw in a limitless songbook that defies genre and decade? You get Piano Men! Equal parts concert and sing-along, this exhilarating and entertaining musical revue will have you clapping, laughing and calling out requests for your favorite songs.

Inspired by the hard working piano players who play everywhere from bars to airports, hotel lobbies to grand concert halls, Piano Men will feature a unique set list from rock, pop, classical, Broadway and everything in-between. Filled with hilarious stories, this world premiere event will leave you wanting to come back for more.

Performances run through February 27. Learn more at https://www.milwaukeerep.com/shows/show/piano-men/.