Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

Photos: First Look at PIANO MEN at Milwaukee Rep

pixeltracker

Performances run through February 27.

Jan. 9, 2022  

What happens when you put two pianos onstage, add two virtuoso piano players, and throw in a limitless songbook that defies genre and decade? You get Piano Men! Equal parts concert and sing-along, this exhilarating and entertaining musical revue will have you clapping, laughing and calling out requests for your favorite songs.

Inspired by the hard working piano players who play everywhere from bars to airports, hotel lobbies to grand concert halls, Piano Men will feature a unique set list from rock, pop, classical, Broadway and everything in-between. Filled with hilarious stories, this world premiere event will leave you wanting to come back for more.

Performances run through February 27. Learn more at https://www.milwaukeerep.com/shows/show/piano-men/.

Photo Credit: Michael Brosilow

Photos: First Look at PIANO MEN at Milwaukee Rep
Steve Watts

Photos: First Look at PIANO MEN at Milwaukee Rep
Steve Watts

Photos: First Look at PIANO MEN at Milwaukee Rep
Nygel D. Robinson

Photos: First Look at PIANO MEN at Milwaukee Rep
Nygel D. Robinson

Photos: First Look at PIANO MEN at Milwaukee Rep
Steve Watts and Nygel D. Robinson

Photos: First Look at PIANO MEN at Milwaukee Rep
Steve Watts and Nygel D. Robinson


Related Articles View More Milwaukee, WI Stories

Buy at the Theatre Shop

T-Shirts, Mugs, Phone Cases & More
Pride Hearts Tee
Pride Hearts Tee
Mean Girls Wednesday Socks
Mean Girls Wednesday Socks
Summer Logo Magnet
Summer Logo Magnet

More Hot Stories For You

  • 3rd Act Theatre Company Announces Auditions for THE SHAKESPEARE CONSPIRACY
  • HEAD OVER HEELS Comes to Lyric Theatre of Oklahoma Beginning Next Month
  • Theatre Tulsa Continues 99th Season With THE SOUND OF MUSIC
  • OCCC to Welcome Ballet Folklórico de México de Amalia Hernández