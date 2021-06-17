Photos: First Look at THE FISHERMAN'S DAUGHTERS at Northern Sky

Tickets are selling quickly for Northern Sky Theater's first in-person show in over 18 months.

Northern Sky is kicking off its 2021 season with a Door County story by a Door County playwright. The Fisherman's Daughters, by Katie Dahl, tells the story of two sisters in 1908 Fish Creek who must reckon with their differences when Wisconsin's governor decides to turn their homestead into part of Peninsula State Park.

"Way back in 2013, I picked up the book Fish Creek Voices, and I was really inspired by all the stories it contained about turn-of-the-century Door County," said playwright Katie Dahl. "I was particularly intrigued by the story of two sisters who fought the state's attempt to take their land for part of Peninsula State Park. From that, I wove a fictional story about love of land and love of family, and where those two loves intersect or conflict."

"Pre-pandemic, we had slated The Fisherman's Daughters to premiere in 2021," said the show's director, Molly Rhode. "For Covid reasons, we can't present it in its full form this year--costumes, scenery, and onstage movement will be customized to the current safety needs. But this fantastic story and gorgeous music will be fully realized, and we didn't want to wait any longer to bring it to audiences this season."

The Fisherman's Daughters will still get a full world premiere at Northern Sky in the future. This summer, they're presenting what they're calling a "preview production" of this charming, powerful story.

The cast this summer features the same actors who performed the first-ever reading of The Fisherman's Daughters back in 2016. Kelly Doherty plays Sarah, Eva Nimmer plays Nora, Chase Stoeger plays Charlie, and Alex Campea plays John.

For its 2021 season, Northern Sky decided to draw on its roots as a company that built itself around stories, songs, and heart rather than lavish production values.

"The Fisherman's Daughters is one of five stellar stories we'll be telling this season," said artistic director Jeff Herbst. "They are stories we know would connect to people anytime, but especially at this time when we've all been starved for live theater."

Rather than presenting shows in rotating repertory as they usually do, Northern Sky will run each show by itself 4-6 weeks at a time, in order to minimize the number of people working together at any given time. The Fisherman's Daughters runs June 14 through July 10, for six performances a week. All shows will take place at 7:30pm, every night except Sunday.

For Covid safety reasons, tickets for these shows will only be available in advance (no walk-up tickets will be sold at the theater), both venues (the indoor Gould Theater and the amphitheater at the park) will operate at reduced capacity, and all seating will be assigned and socially distanced.

Outdoor tickets are $22 to $30 for adults, $11 to $19 for students, and $7 to $15 for children 12 and under. (A park sticker is not required to attend performances.)

Tickets are available online at www.NorthernSkyTheater.com or via phone at (920) 854-6117. Ticket office hours are 12pm to 7pm Monday through Friday and Saturday 4pm to 7pm.

Northern Sky will also record each production so that patrons may watch performances virtually if they prefer. Virtual tickets will become available after each show has finished in-person performances.