Milwaukee Repertory Theater's 2021/22 Season Single Tickets Go on Sale August 16

Season includes two world premieres, a Tony Award-winning musical, Shakespeare, a musical about the Green Bay Packers and more!

Aug. 12, 2021  

Milwaukee Repertory Theater's 2021/22 Season Single Tickets Go on Sale August 16

Single tickets for Milwaukee Rep's 2021/22 Season go on sale Monday, August 16. Save 25% using promo code WELCOME when purchasing anytime between August 16-22.

The 2021/22 Season starts October 29, 2021 and runs through July 1, 2022 featuring 12 productions across four venues in the Patty & Jay Baker Theater Complex.

The 2021/22 Season highlights include:

  • Two world premieres by Pulitzer Prize finalist Dael Orlandersmith, Antonio's Song / I Was Dreaming of a Son and New Age in the Stiemke Studio.
  • Majestic, yet rarely produced Tony Award-winning musical Titanic The Musical in the Quadracci Powerhouse.
  • Shakespeare and The Beatles collide in the International collaboration As You Like It adapted by Daryl Cloran.
  • Dad's Season Tickets, a new musical comedy for Green Bay Packers fanatics and the people who love them.
  • Emmy-nominated performance of Judy Garland classics in Get Happy: Angela Ingersoll Sings Judy Garland.

Purchase tickets at www.MilwaukeeRep.com or by calling the Ticket Office at 414-224-9490.


