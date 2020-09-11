Milwaukee Repertory Theater Presents REPlay Series Featuring Jon Rua and More From WEST SIDE STORY

Tune in Tuesday, Sept. 15 – 7:00 pm CT.

Milwaukee Repertory Theater is introducing the new REPlay series, a live online discussion with Artistic Director Mark Clements about his favorite productions over the last ten years. Each discussion will feature actors and creative team members that brought the shows to life onstage. These Facebook Live events are part of the "Our Home to Your Home" series and will showcase video clips and behind-the-scenes insights from artists involved in each show.

The first REPlay event on Tuesday, September 15 features the 2019 production of West Side Story - the best-selling musical in Milwaukee Rep history. Join us for a chat with the artists, including choreographer Jon Rua, Courtney Arango (Anita), Liesl Collazo (Maria), Jose-Luis Lopez, Jr. (Bernardo), Jeffrey Kringer (Tony) and more. This free online event offers musical fans the chance to relive the unforgettable moments from this breathtaking show.

West Side Story was the tenth mainstage musical produced by Milwaukee Rep, September 17 - October 27, 2019 in the Quadracci Powerhouse Theater. Directed by Mark Clements, it became the best-selling musical in the company's history. West Side Story is based on a conception of Jerome Robbins, with a book by Arthur Laurents, music by Leonard Bernstein and lyrics by Stephen Sondheim. Set in 1950s New York City, West Side Story is about two rival gangs struggling for control of their neighborhood. When Tony falls for Maria, the star-crossed lovers find themselves wrenched between their worlds. The beloved musical features unforgettable songs like "Maria," "Tonight," "I Feel Pretty" and "America."

WHEN:

Tuesday, Sept. 15 - 7:00 pm CT

REPlay will be live streamed on Facebook Live. Tune in to Milwaukee Rep's Facebook page www.facebook.com/MilwRep or @MilwRep

Related Articles

More Hot Stories For You