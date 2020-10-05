Milwaukee Repertory Theater Holds Special One Day Sale for A CHRISTMAS CAROL

The show will be presented live in the Quadracci Powerhouse December 1 – 24, 2020.

Milwaukee Rep will welcome audiences back to its theaters that are socially distanced and revamped for the safety of everyone with a special 45th anniversary production of Jacob Marley's Christmas Carol starring Lee E. Ernst in the Quadracci Powerhouse December 1 - 24, 2020.

Tickets go on sale with a special One Day Sale price on Monday, October 12 offering $25 adult/senior and $15 youth tickets using code DICKENS. Purchase tickets at www.MilwaukeeRep.com or by calling the Ticket Office at 414-224-9490. The Ticket Office will be open from 9am - 6pm for the One Day Sale and the special will be available online from 7am - 11:59pm.

Jacob Marley's Christmas Carol by Tom Mula is one-person adaptation featuring renowned actor Lee E. Ernst, who has played nearly 100 memorable roles at Milwaukee Rep. A staple of countless family traditions, the holidays would not be complete without Scrooge, Bob Cratchit and the ghosts of Christmas past, present and future. This one-person intimate tour-de-force adaptation embodies the very heart of this beloved holiday classic celebrating love, hope and redemption.

Jacob Marley's Christmas Carol is directed by Artistic Director Mark Clements, with music director and foley artist Dan Kazemi (West Side Story, Hedwig, Milwaukee Rep), set design by Arnold Bueso (Freaky Friday, PCPA), lighting design by Jason Fassl (Hedwig and the Angry Inch, Milwaukee Rep), costume design by Alexander B. Tecoma (West Side Story, Milwaukee Rep), and sound design by Andre Pluess (The Minutes, Steppenwolf).

Jacob Marley's Christmas Carol is presented by Wells Fargo and Jay Franke and David Herro with Executive Producers Richard and Jo Ann Beightol and Tom and Molly Duffey.

For more information on safety guidelines and to purchase tickets, please visit www.MilwaukeeRep.com.

Shows View More Milwaukee, WI Stories Related Articles

More Hot Stories For You