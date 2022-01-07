Marcus Performing Arts Center Presents 38TH ANNUAL DR. MARTIN LUTHER KING JR. BIRTHDAY CELEBRATION

Marcus Performing Arts Center announces the 2022 Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Birthday Celebration, a Milwaukee tradition for more than 3 decades! The 38th Annual event will be presented virtually at MarcusCenter.org/mlk on January 17, 2022 at 1pm, and is free to view.

The event's programming highlights the youth in our community, who every year interpret Dr. King's words through art, speech, and writing contests. This year's theme is "We Must Speak", a reference from Dr. King's "A Time to Break Silence" speech on April 4, 1967 speech in New York City.

For the contests, educators are asked to familiarize students with Dr. King's beliefs, words, and actions, focusing on this year's theme. As students prepare their notable artwork, creative writings and eloquent speeches have them reflect and write about how it relates to themselves or others in their families, schools, neighborhoods, or world.



Full list of contest winners available at MarcusCenter.org/mlk.