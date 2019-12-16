Just Two Weeks Left To Vote for the 2019 BroadwayWorld Milwaukee, WI Awards
Regional productions, touring shows, and more are all included in the awards, honoring productions which opened between October 1, 2018 through September 30, 2019. Our local editors set the categories, our readers submitted their nominees, and now you get to vote for your favorites!
If you haven't voted yet, click here to vote! If you have voted already, tell your friends. Here are the current standings for Milwaukee, WI:
Best Actor in a Musical
Best Actor in a Play
Best Actress in a Musical
Best Actress in a Play
Best Costume Design
Best Director of a Musical
Best Director of a Play
Best Musical
Best Play
Best Scenic Design
Best Youth Actor (under 18)
Best Youth Actress (under 18)
Theatre of the Year
Jose-Luis Lopez, Jr. - WEST SIDE STORY - Milwaukee Rep 31%
Jeffrey Kringer - WEST SIDE STORY - Milwaukee Rep 18%
Teddy Warren - MATILDA - First Stage 17%
Kevin Kantor (they/them) - THINGS I KNOW TO BE TRUE - Milwaukee Rep 16%
William Molitor - ON GOLDEN POND - SummerStage of Delafield 15%
Mike Crowley - THE EXPLORERS' CLUB - Lake Country Playhouse 14%
Courtney Arango - WEST SIDE STORY - Milwaukee Rep 26%
Liesl Collazo - WEST SIDE STORY - Milwaukee Rep 25%
Kelly Doherty - MATILDA - First Stage 11%
Kelley Faulkner - THINGS I KNOW TO BE TRUE - Milwaukee Rep 16%
Aubyn Heglie - THINGS I KNOW TO BE TRUE - Milwaukee Rep 13%
Jordan Baker - THINGS I KNOW TO BE TRUE - Milwaukee Rep 13%
Arnold Bueso - MATILDA - First Stage 31%
Linda Sheremeta - THE MUSIC MAN - Lake Country Playhouse 15%
Jason Orlenko - KISS ME, KATE - Skylight Music Theatre 13%
Mark Clements - WEST SIDE STORY - Milwaukee Rep 30%
Jeff Frank - MATILDA - First Stage 29%
J.W. Anderson - MAMMA MIA! - Lake Country Playhouse 15%
Marti Goebel - BLOOD AT THE ROOT - Next Act Theater 42%
Donna Daniels - RABBIT HOLE - Sunset Playhouse 18%
Dustin J. Martin - RUMORS - SummerStage of Delafield 17%
WEST SIDE STORY - Milwaukee Rep 50%
MATILDA - First Stage 20%
MAMMA MIA! - Lake Country Playhouse 10%
THINGS I KNOW TO BE TRUE - Milwaukee Rep 33%
GIRLS IN THE BOAT - First Stage 30%
THE EXPLORERS' CLUB - Lake Country Playhouse 12%
Brandon Kirkham - MATILDA - First Stage 47%
James A Skiba and Terri Fields - MAMMA MIA! - Lake Country Playhouse 27%
Matt Carr - MAMMA MIA! - Sunset Playhouse 9%
Max Larson - MATILDA - First Stage 38%
Liam Eddy - THE MUSIC MAN - Lake Country Playhouse 24%
Logan Munoz - EVERYBODY - Milwaukee Rep 15%
Reese Bell - MATILDA - First Stage 34%
Josie Van Slyke - THE VERY HUNGRY CATERPILLAR - First Stage 19%
Hailey Phipps - THE MUSIC MAN - Lake Country Playhouse 12%
Milwaukee Rep 34%
First Stage 29%
Lake Country Playhouse 18%
