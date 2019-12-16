BWW Regional Awards
Find Your City for the BWW Awards

Just Two Weeks Left To Vote for the 2019 BroadwayWorld Milwaukee, WI Awards

Article Pixel Dec. 16, 2019  
There's just two weeks left to vote for the 2019 BroadwayWorld Milwaukee, WI Awards, brought to you by TodayTix!! The people have spoken nominations are set, and now you can vote to make sure your favorite local theatre's achievements and performers are recognized!

Regional productions, touring shows, and more are all included in the awards, honoring productions which opened between October 1, 2018 through September 30, 2019. Our local editors set the categories, our readers submitted their nominees, and now you get to vote for your favorites!

If you haven't voted yet, click here to vote! If you have voted already, tell your friends. Here are the current standings for Milwaukee, WI:

Best Actor in a Musical
Jose-Luis Lopez, Jr. - WEST SIDE STORY - Milwaukee Rep 31%
 Jeffrey Kringer - WEST SIDE STORY - Milwaukee Rep 18%
 Teddy Warren - MATILDA - First Stage 17%

Best Actor in a Play
Kevin Kantor (they/them) - THINGS I KNOW TO BE TRUE - Milwaukee Rep 16%
 William Molitor - ON GOLDEN POND - SummerStage of Delafield 15%
 Mike Crowley - THE EXPLORERS' CLUB - Lake Country Playhouse 14%

Best Actress in a Musical
Courtney Arango - WEST SIDE STORY - Milwaukee Rep 26%
 Liesl Collazo - WEST SIDE STORY - Milwaukee Rep 25%
 Kelly Doherty - MATILDA - First Stage 11%

Best Actress in a Play
Kelley Faulkner - THINGS I KNOW TO BE TRUE - Milwaukee Rep 16%
 Aubyn Heglie - THINGS I KNOW TO BE TRUE - Milwaukee Rep 13%
 Jordan Baker - THINGS I KNOW TO BE TRUE - Milwaukee Rep 13%

Best Costume Design
Arnold Bueso - MATILDA - First Stage 31%
 Linda Sheremeta - THE MUSIC MAN - Lake Country Playhouse 15%
 Jason Orlenko - KISS ME, KATE - Skylight Music Theatre 13%

Best Director of a Musical
Mark Clements - WEST SIDE STORY - Milwaukee Rep 30%
 Jeff Frank - MATILDA - First Stage 29%
 J.W. Anderson - MAMMA MIA! - Lake Country Playhouse 15%

Best Director of a Play
Marti Goebel - BLOOD AT THE ROOT - Next Act Theater 42%
 Donna Daniels - RABBIT HOLE - Sunset Playhouse 18%
 Dustin J. Martin - RUMORS - SummerStage of Delafield 17%

Best Musical
WEST SIDE STORY - Milwaukee Rep 50%
 MATILDA - First Stage 20%
 MAMMA MIA! - Lake Country Playhouse 10%

Best Play
THINGS I KNOW TO BE TRUE - Milwaukee Rep 33%
 GIRLS IN THE BOAT - First Stage 30%
 THE EXPLORERS' CLUB - Lake Country Playhouse 12%

Best Scenic Design
Brandon Kirkham - MATILDA - First Stage 47%
 James A Skiba and Terri Fields - MAMMA MIA! - Lake Country Playhouse 27%
 Matt Carr - MAMMA MIA! - Sunset Playhouse 9%

Best Youth Actor (under 18)
Max Larson - MATILDA - First Stage 38%
 Liam Eddy - THE MUSIC MAN - Lake Country Playhouse 24%
 Logan Munoz - EVERYBODY - Milwaukee Rep 15%

Best Youth Actress (under 18)
Reese Bell - MATILDA - First Stage 34%
 Josie Van Slyke - THE VERY HUNGRY CATERPILLAR - First Stage 19%
 Hailey Phipps - THE MUSIC MAN - Lake Country Playhouse 12%

Theatre of the Year
Milwaukee Rep 34%
 First Stage 29%
 Lake Country Playhouse 18%

TodayTix has joined forces with BroadwayWorld to offer more access to the best theatre in your city. By gathering the best prices into one place in TodayTix Ticket Central, sharing exclusive TodayTix Lottery and Rush programs, and providing insider tips on how to score the best prices on trending shows, planning your next night out is now easier than ever. Download the app or visit TodayTix.com to get started.

Just Two Weeks Left To Vote for the 2019 BroadwayWorld Milwaukee, WI Awards


Related Articles

From This Author BWW

  • Just Two Weeks Left To Vote for the 2019 BroadwayWorld Cabaret Awards
  • Just Two Weeks Left To Vote for the 2019 BroadwayWorld Berkshires Awards
  • BroadwayWorld Wichita Awards Update: AVENUE Q - Roxy's Downtown Leads Best Musical!
  • BroadwayWorld West Virginia Awards Update: INTO THE WOODS - Greenbrier Valley Theatre Leads Best Musical!
  • BroadwayWorld Washington, DC Awards Update: DEAR EVAN HANSEN - The Kennedy Center Leads Best Musical!
  • BroadwayWorld Vermont Awards Update: THE FANTASTICKS - Weston Playhouse Theatre Company Leads Best Musical