HOW THE GRINCH STOLE CHRISTMAS! Comes to the Marcus Performing Arts Center in November 2025

Marcus Performing Arts Center will present Dr. Seuss' How The Grinch Stole Christmas! The Musical for nine performances from November 25 – 30, 2025 as part of the 2025/26 Johnson Financial Group Broadway at the Marcus Center Season.

In Milwaukee, Dr. Seuss' How The Grinch Stole Christmas! The Musical will play Tuesday and Wednesday at 7:30 p.m., Friday at 3:00 p.m. and 7:30 p.m., Saturday at 11:00 a.m., 3:00 p.m., and 7:30 p.m., and Sunday at 1:00 p.m. and 6:30 p.m. THE GRINCH last played the Marcus Performing Arts Center in the 2018/19 season.

Audiences will discover the magic of Dr. Seuss' classic holiday tale as it comes to life live on stage. Featuring the hit songs “You're A Mean One, Mr. Grinch” and “Welcome Christmas,” THE GRINCH discovers there's more to Christmas than he bargained for in this heart-warming holiday classic. Max the Dog narrates as the mean and scheming GRINCH, whose heart is “two sizes too small,” decides to steal Christmas away from the holiday-loving Whos.

THE GRINCH broke box office records for two consecutive years on Broadway during its holiday engagements at the St. James and Hilton theaters in New York. Since then, more than 2.5 million theatergoers across America have been delighted by this heart-warming holiday musical.

Dr. Seuss' How The Grinch Stole Christmas! The Musical features magnificent sets designed by John Lee Beatty and costumes designed by Robert Morgan, inspired by Dr. Seuss' original book. Mel Marvin and Timothy Mason's music and book breathe new life into this timeless story.

The 2025 production is directed by Matt August and co-directed and choreographed by Bob Richard, based on the original choreography by John DeLuca and originally created by 4-time Tony Award winning director, Jack O'Brien.

To purchase tickets, visit www.MarcusCenter.org, call 414-273-7206, or visit the MPAC Box Office at 929 North Water Street, Downtown Milwaukee. Groups of 10 or more can secure their seats by calling 414-273-7207. Five-show subscription packages for the 2025/26 Johnson Financial Group Broadway at the Marcus Center Season are also on sale now at MarcusCenter.org/Broadway.