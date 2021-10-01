HAMILTON Announces #HAM4HAM Lottery for Milwaukee Tour Stop
A limited number of tickets will be available for every performance for $10 each.
Producer Jeffrey Seller and Johnson Financial Group Broadway at the Marcus Center announce a digital lottery for HAMILTON tickets will begin in conjunction with the show's first performance (October 13) in Milwaukee at Marcus Performing Arts Center.
A limited number of tickets will be available for every performance for $10 each. The lottery will first open at Friday, October 1 and will close at 12:00 PM Thursday, October 7 for tickets to performances October 13 - 17. Subsequent digital lotteries will begin on each Friday and close the following Thursday for the upcoming week's performances.
HOW TO ENTER
- Use the official app for HAMILTON, now available for all iOS and Android devices in the Apple App Store and the Google Play Store (http://hamiltonmusical.com/app).
- The lottery will open at 10:00 AM every Friday and will close for entry at 12:00 PM the next Thursday prior to the following week's performances.
- Winner and non-winner notifications will be sent between 1:00 PM and 4:00 PM every Thursday for the upcoming week's performances via email and mobile push notification. Winners will have two hours to claim and pay for their ticket(s).
- No purchase or payment necessary to enter or participate.
- Each winning entrant may purchase up to two (2) tickets.
- Only one entry per person. Repeat entries and disposable email addresses will be discarded.
- Lottery tickets may be picked up at will call beginning 2 hours prior to the performance with a valid photo ID.
- Lottery tickets void if resold.
- All times listed are in the local time zone.
ADDITIONAL RULES
Patrons must be 18 years or older and have a valid, non-expired photo ID that matches the name used to enter. Tickets are non-transferable. Ticket limits and prices displayed are at the sole discretion of the show and are subject to change without notice.
IN THE HEIGHTS. HAMILTON features scenic design by David Korins, costume design by Paul Tazewell, lighting design by Howell Binkley, sound design by Nevin Steinberg, hair and wig design by Charles G. LaPointe, casting by Telsey + Company, Bethany Knox, CSA, and General Management by Baseline Theatrical. The musical is produced by Jeffrey Seller, Sander Jacobs, Jill Furman and The Public Theater. The HAMILTON Original Broadway Cast Recording is available everywhere nationwide. The HAMILTON recording received a 2016 Grammy for Best Musical Theatre Album. For information on HAMILTON, visit www.HamiltonMusical.com,.