Florentine Presents Leonard Bernstein's TROUBLE IN TAHITI

As part of an effort to incorporate more opera into their mainstage programming, the Baumgartner Studio Artist Showcase will open with Leonard Bernstein's 45-minute opera Trouble in Tahiti. Bernstein began working on this piece on his honeymoon, and many consider it autobiographical, to an extent. This American gem incorporates Bernstein's quintessential jazzy idioms and a plot that runs the gamut from sneaking out of a kid's concert to see a movie and some "Mad Men" era shenanigans at the office. A vocal trio singing of idyllic middle-class life in 1950s suburbia evokes radio commercials of the era. Throughout the 45-minute opera, the Trio functions as a contemporary Greek chorus, providing satirical commentary to the drama.



Written between his biggest Broadway successes-On the Town in 1944 and Candide and West Side Story in 1956 and 1957, respectively-Trouble in Tahiti draws upon popular songs styles to deliver an uncompromising critique of post-war American materialism. Beneath the couple's marital discord is a profound longing for love and intimacy. Their spiritual emptiness, in contrast to a veneer of happy consumerism, creates the heart of the drama and is emphasized by sudden stylistic shifts in the music. Bernstein dedicated the piece to his close friend Marc Blitzstein, who had led him toward music theater.



Young artists reinvigorate opera with fresh insight, interpretation, and passion! In this showcase, our newest class of Baumgartner Studio Artists give you a glimpse into their professional futures by singing the repertoire that truly makes their voices shine. This evening of opera hits to a chamber opera will highlight all facets of these performers' talent.



Who will enjoy this:

This friendly (PG, adult situation) music theater experience is great for all ages. Perfect for the opera lover, or the "I've-never-been-to-an-opera" friend.



WHAT: The Baumgartner Studio Artist Showcase, featuring Leonard Bernstein's Trouble in Tahiti

WHEN: Saturday, February 8, 2020 @7:30pm,

Sunday February 9, 2020 @2:30pm

WHERE: Wilson Theater at Vogel Hall, Marcus Center for the Performing Arts

929 N Water Street, Milwaukee, WI 53202

TICKETS: Florentine Opera Box Office at 414-291-5700, ext 224 or online at Florentine Opera.org



CAST:

Florentine Opera's Baumgartner Studio Artists

LEAD: Meghan Folkerts, Mezzo-Soprano

LEAD: Samuel James Dewese, Baritone

JAZZ TRIO: Kathryn Henry, Soprano | Luke Selker, Tenor |Ian Murrell, Baritone





