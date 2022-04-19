First Stage Young Company to Present 12th Annual Bard-O-Thon

In celebration of Shakespeare's birthday, the First Stage Theater Academy will present its 12thAnnual Bard-O-Thon Showcase, challenging Young Company members to stretch their artistic endurance as they perform as many memorized Shakespearean monologues in a row as possible throughout the day. The Bard-O-Thon will culminate in a showcase at 5:00 p.m. at the Milwaukee Youth Arts Center, which will feature a selection of monologues that had been performed throughout the day.

In 2021, 55 students performed over 500 monologues, raising more than $17,000 to further First Stage's mission of transforming lives through theater and help support Shakespeare programming at First Stage. This year, they hope to raise a record-setting $17,250. Donations may be made to individual Young Company members or to the entire Young Company at firststage.org/events-tickets/special-events/young-company-bard-o-thon/.

Cost: Attendance is free

Website: firststage.org/events-tickets/special-events/young-company-bard-o-thon/

Phone: (414) 267-2935

Name of Event: First Stage Young Company's 12th Annual Bard-O-Thon Showcase

Date: Saturday, April 23, 2022

Time: 5:00 - 6:00 p.m.

Location: Milwaukee Youth Arts Center, 325 W. Walnut Street, Milwaukee, WI 53212

About First Stage

First Stage is one of the nation's leading theaters for young people and families. First Stage touches hearts, engages minds and transforms lives by creating extraordinary theater experiences through professional theater productions that inspire, enlighten and entertain. Its Theater Academy, the nation's largest high-impact theater training program for young people, fosters life skills through stage skills and serves nearly 2,000 students each year. As Wisconsin's leader in arts-integrated education in schools, First Stage's dynamic Theater in Education programs promote literacy, character building and experiential learning throughout the curriculum, serving over 20,000 students each year. First Stage was selected to participate in the Partners in Education program of The John F. Kennedy Center for the Performing Arts (2012) and was the recipient of the Milwaukee Business Journal's Eureka Award, recognizing creativity and innovation in business, education and the arts for its Next Steps program for students on the autism spectrum (2013, 2015). First Stage is a member of TYA/USA, the American Alliance for Theatre and Education, the Wisconsin Alliance for Arts Education, Milwaukee Arts Partners and is a proud cornerstone member of the United Performing Arts Fund (UPAF). firststage.org