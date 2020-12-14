First Stage Presents CHRISTMASTOWN COMES TO FIRST STAGE

First Stage has created a 30-minute virtual special featuring some of the iconic characters from RUDOLPH THE RED-NOSED REINDEER™: THE MUSICAL, the holiday production originally scheduled for this holiday season.

When the folks at Christmastown get the news that First Stage won't be able to share Rudolph's story on stage for audiences this season, the Misfit Toys, the Elves and Sam the Snowman decide to come to Milwaukee to help out - sure that they can help First Stage find a way to spread some holiday cheer. Incorporating some of the beloved songs from the show, the special shares their journey from their misadventures around the office and the shops to their discovery of the world of First Stage and Milwaukee to their efforts to cheer Milwaukee's young people and their families.

DETAILS:

Location: Stream CHRISTMASTOWN COMES TO FIRST STAGE

Website: www.firststage.org

Date: Streaming now through January 2, 2021

Cost: FREE! There is no cost to view CHRISTMASTOWN COMES TO FIRST STAGE