Disney's FROZEN and More Set for First Stage 2025-2026 Season

First Stage has unveiled its 2025-2026 season, featuring seven productions designed for theater lovers of all ages.

The season kicks off with a spine-tingling start as GOOSEBUMPS: PHANTOM OF THE AUDITORIUM brings R.L. Stine’s iconic stories to the stage—just in time for Halloween. Then, set sail for adventure with PETER PAN AND WENDY, where audiences will soar to Neverland for a timeless tale of courage and imagination. And to (snow) cap it all off, a flurry of excitement awaits with the stage adaptation of DISNEY’S FROZEN, where audiences can journey to Arendelle and witness the beloved story of sisterhood, love and the music we all know and love.

Adding to the excitement, First Stage is thrilled to present the next great holiday classic of THE PIGEON GETS A BIG TIME HOLIDAY EXTRAVAGANZA!—a world premiere musical adventure featuring Mo Willems’ fan-favorite characters Elephant, Piggie, and Pigeon. Get ready for hilarious hijinks, holiday chaos and plenty of surprises as these storybook characters leap off the page and take center stage.

"As I begin my 30th season at First Stage, I reflect on how we’ve been the foundation for so many young people’s first theater experiences and the families who share in those moments,” said Jeff Frank, executive artistic director at First Stage. “This 2025-2026 season will offer those same wondrous adventures—from a subterranean lair harboring a ghost with a grudge to the North Pole where a determined Pigeon tries valiantly to drive a sleigh; from a boy who refuses to grow up to a girl and dragon who overcome fears. We’re also thrilled to be among a select group of professional theaters around the country producing DISNEY’S FROZEN, the full-length Broadway musical!”

Performances will take place at the Todd Wehr Theater at the Marcus Performing Arts Center, with additional productions staged at the Goodman Mainstage Hall in the Milwaukee Youth Arts Center. Family Packages and single tickets to First Stage’s 2025-2026 season will go on sale April 21, 2025.

R.L. Stine’s GOOSEBUMPS: PHANTOM OF THE AUDITORIUM

Oct. 11 – Nov. 2, 2025

Todd Wehr Theater, Marcus Performing Arts Center

Horror fans Brooke and Zeke are thrilled to be starring in a mysterious show called The Phantom, and not the least bit frightened by the old legend that the play is cursed. But when strange, eerie messages appear and a masked menace starts disrupting rehearsals, they begin to wonder: what if there really is a ghost haunting their school, determined to stop the show?! Prepare to get goosebumps as they race to solve the mystery in this thrilling and chilling musical, based on the classic series by R.L. Stine.



Recommended for families with young people ages 8-18 and thrill seekers of all ages!

WORLD PREMIERE!

THE PIGEON GETS A BIG TIME HOLIDAY EXTRAVAGANZA!

Nov. 21 – Dec. 28, 2025

Todd Wehr Theater, Marcus Performing Arts Center

When Mo Willems’ characters get together for the holidays, it’s bound to be the biggest extravaganza ever! The Unlimited Squirrels deck the halls and Elephant and Piggie come ready to celebrate! But will The Pigeon join in the festivities, or will he run all the way to the North Pole in search of the greatest gift ever? Catchy tunes, silly stories, goofy gifts, audience antics: it’s all in this brand-new musical party that sleighs!



Recommended for families with young people ages 4-14 and festive celebrators of all ages!

LOVABYE DRAGON

Jan. 24 – Feb. 15, 2026

Goodman Mainstage Hall, Milwaukee Youth Arts Center

An enchanting musical of unexpected friendship between a lonely girl and an even lonelier dragon. Together they embark on a grand adventure to the farthest far away, only to face their greatest challenge. Covering three books in the Dragon and Girl series by Wisconsin author Barbara Joosse – Lovabye Dragon, Evermore Dragon and Sail Away Dragon – this adaptation with infectious music and lyrics by The Happy Racers is sure to put a smile on everyone’s face, lift your spirits, and get you singing and dancing along!



Recommended for families with young people ages 3-8 and brave explorers of all ages!

PETER PAN AND WENDY

Feb. 20 – March 22, 2026

Todd Wehr Theater, Marcus Performing Arts Center

J.M. Barrie’s classic story comes to life as never seen before in this thrilling new production. Through the magic of stage wizardry and the power of your imagination, you will find yourself transported along with Wendy and her brothers to Neverland – a place of magic and wonder, of danger and suspense, but above all, a place where you will believe in the seemingly unbelievable! Marvel as the Darling children are swept into Peter's deadly battle with Captain Hook and his mostly fearsome pirate crew. With so much excitement, why ever go home again...?



Recommended for families with young people ages 6-14 and magical dreamers of all ages!

DISNEY’S FROZEN

April 11 – May 17, 2026

Todd Wehr Theater, Marcus Performing Arts Center

In the beautiful, mountainous kingdom of Arendelle, Princesses Anna and Elsa grow up sheltered inside their castle, isolated from the world. When Elsa is crowned queen, the magical powers she has desperately tried to conceal take control, and she flees into the mountains. As a ferocious winter descends, Anna sets off on an epic journey to find Elsa and bring her home with the help of hardworking ice harvester Kristoff, his loyal reindeer Sven, and a happy-go-lucky snowman named Olaf. Full of magic, humor, and a stunning musical score, FROZEN is a powerful tale of sisterhood, acceptance, and finding the real meaning of true love. Now, experience the full-length Broadway musical brought to life as only First Stage can!

Recommended for families with young people ages 8-18 and determined adventurers of all ages!

The award-winning Young Company continues its remarkable work with two powerful performance projects:

ROSE OF TREASON

Nov. 7 – 16, 2025

Goodman Mainstage Hall, Milwaukee Youth Arts Center

In 1943, a group of university students in Germany were appalled at the truth that was coming to light about the Nazi Party. They started a resistance group aimed at bringing down Hitler and the Nazi regime. Their story is one of breathtaking courage, selflessness, and utter faith in what is right. The efforts of The White Rose are an inspiring tribute to the goodness of humanity shining even in the darkest moments of history. Presented in partnership with Violins of Hope and the Milwaukee Youth Symphony Orchestra.

Recommended for families with young people ages 12-18 and courageous leaders of all ages!

JULIUS CAESAR

March 13 – 22, 2026

Goodman Mainstage Hall, Milwaukee Youth Arts Center

Beware the Ides of March! If only Julius Caesar had listened. Fresh from a victory over his rival Pompey, Caesar basks in his newfound power, celebrated by the people of Rome. But not everyone is cheering. Some fear he is becoming too powerful; powerful enough to end the Roman Republic and crown himself king. Betrayal. Conspiracies. A public that cheers one day and turns the next. Who should hold power? And what happens when those in control decide to take matters into their own hands? Shakespeare’s gripping political thriller comes to life in a story of loyalty, honor, and the price of ambition.

Recommended for families with young people ages 14-18 and Shakespeare fans of all ages!

Family Packages allow ticket buyers to save 20% when purchasing tickets to two or three shows and save 25% when purchasing tickets to four or more shows.

New this season: purchase your tickets by August 1, 2025, to receive 10% off* single tickets or an additional 10% off* of your Family Package – Saving up to 35%!

*This offer excludes DISNEY’S FROZEN.

For additional information about the 2025-2026 season and to order tickets, please go to firststage.org or call (414) 267-2961.

