Complete Cast Set for ROMEO AND JULIET at Milwaukee Repertory Theatre

Performances will run from February 25-March 30.
Milwaukee Repertory Theater has revealed the complete cast and creative team for its upcoming production of Romeo and Juliet, adapted and directed by Laura Braza where passion and romance illuminate the heart of Appalachia February 25 – March 30, 2025 in the Wilson Theater at Vogel Hall in the Marcus Performing Arts Center.
Step into the hills of Appalachia in this reimagined production of Shakespears most iconic play where the timeless story of two star-crossed lovers unfolds amidst the backdrop of tight-knit mountain communities. Family feuds echo through the valleys as the bonds of love and loyalty are tested at every turn. Experience the passion of Shakespeare’s poetry in this sparkling take on a beloved classic that will appeal to all generations.
The talented cast of Romeo and Juliet features Milwaukee Rep’s Emerging Professional Resident (EPR) Gabriel Armstrong as Paris, recent Northwestern University grad Piper Jean Bailey as Juliet, Nate Burger (Much Ado About Nothing, Milwaukee Rep) as Benvolio, Matt Daniels (Scrooge in A Christmas Carol, Milwaukee Rep) as Lord Capulet, Milwaukee Rep’s EPR Nina Giselle as Lady Montague, Kenneth Hamilton (Much Ado About Nothing, Milwaukee Rep) as Romeo, DiMonte Henning (Seven Guitars, Milwaukee Rep) as Lord Montague, Alex Keiper (Ring of Fire, Milwaukee Rep) as Escalus/Nurse, American Players Theatre company member Laura Rook as Lady Capulet, Milwaukee Rep EPR Davis Wood as Tybalt and Lookingglass Theatre Company ensemble member Matthew C. Yee as Mercutio.
Romeo and Juliet is directed by Laura Braza (What the Constitution Means to Me, Much Ado About Nothing at Milwaukee Rep), with music direction and compositions by Dan Kazemi (Much Ado About Nothing, Milwaukee Rep), choreography by Jenn Rose (The Coast Starlight, Milwaukee Rep), set design by Michelle Lilly (Songs for Nobodies, Milwaukee Rep), costume design by Mieka van der Ploeg (Run Bambi Run, Milwaukee Rep), lighting design by Jesse Klug (As You Like It, Milwaukee Rep), sound design by Melanie Chen Cole (Wife of a Salesman, Milwaukee Rep), dramaturgy by Deanie Vallone, fight and intimacy coordinator Christopher Elst, voice and dialect by Eva Breneman, casting by JC Clementz and Jonathan Hetler, with stage manager Kimberly Carolus.
Romeo and Juliet is made possible in part by Corporate Sponsor Associated Bank, Executive Producers Bob Balderson and Rebecca and Bryan House, Associate Producer Bryan Carson and media sponsor Shepherd Express.
Don’t miss the remaining plays in Milwaukee Rep’s 2024/25 Season including the world premiere of The Craic in the Stackner Cabaret January 17 – March 16, London’s West End thriller The Woman in Black January 21 – March 23 in the Stiemke Studio, the modern musical classic The Last Five Years March 21 – May 18 in the Stackner Cabaret, the bilingual play Espejos: Clean April 8 – May 11 in the Stiemke Studio, and Tony Award-winning hit Million Dollar Quartet April 22 – May 24 in the Wilson Theater at Vogel Hall in the Marcus Performing Arts Center.
Videos