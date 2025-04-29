X And Los Lobos Come To The Fisher Theatre In September

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Two legendary bands, one historic tour! X and Los Lobos—pillars of the Los Angeles music scene—are teaming up for their first national tour together to celebrate 99 Years of Rock ‘N' Roll. With all original members in both bands still rocking stages after over six decades, this tour marks an extraordinary moment in music history. This highly anticipated tour will bring X and Los Lobos to cities that have never seen them together before. The tour will make a stop at Detroit's Fisher Theatre on Saturday, September 20 at 8:00 p.m. Tickets go on sale Friday, May 2 at 10:00 a.m. and will be available online at BroadwayInDetroit.com.

These two iconic bands have paved their own paths in the industry—DIY ethics, mainstream success, top ten lists, Grammy wins, world tours, and a steadfast dedication to their craft. Now, they join forces to bring fans a celebration of their unparalleled careers.

“48 years is a long time. 51 years, even longer. But 99 years combined is an insane number for two rock and roll bands and with the same lineup? Unheard of. That's what we got going this year when Los Lobos team up with our good amigos X for our very first American tour together. Sounds like a celebration and everybody is invited.” - Louis Perez Jr. (Los Lobos)

“This is a dream come true for me. We're taking the 70's & 80's punk roots of LA both East and West all over the country. TOGETHER! 99 years and still going strong. Let's have a party!” Exene Cervenka (X)

In addition to the tour X have released a brand new video, narrated by Exene, celebrating over 40 years of their iconic rendition of “Wild Thing.” A limited edition 12” picture disc vinyl including “Wild Thing,” a long-time fan favorite, as well as Exene's narrated wild history of the song will be available via Fat Possum Records. Pre-order now. The video behind the genesis of X's “Wild Thing” was directed by James Blagden (the genius behind Dock Ellis & The LSD No-No).

X continues to ride the success of their ninth and final studio album, Smoke & Fiction, released last year via Fat Possum Records. Produced by Rob Schnapf (Beck, Foo Fighters), the album debuted in the Top 10 on four Billboard charts and has been met with overwhelming praise from both critics and fans. X will perform career-spanning hits along with selections from Smoke & Fiction and their 2020 release, Alphabetland.

Formed in 1977, X quickly established themselves as one of the best bands in the first wave of LA's flourishing punk scene; becoming legendary leaders of a punk generation. Featuring vocalist Exene Cervenka, vocalist/bassist John Doe, guitarist Billy Zoom, and drummer DJ Bonebrake, their debut 45 was released on the seminal Dangerhouse label in 1978, followed by seven studio albums released from 1980-1993. Over the years, the band has released several critically acclaimed albums, topped the musical charts with regularity and performed their iconic hits on top television shows such as Letterman and American Bandstand. X's first two studio albums, Los Angeles and Wild Gift are ranked by Rolling Stone among the top 500 greatest albums of all time. The band continues to tour with the original line-up fully intact. In 2017, the band celebrated their 40th year anniversary in music with a Grammy Museum exhibit opening, a Proclamation from the City of Los Angeles and being honored at a Los Angeles Dodgers game where Exene threw out the first pitch and John Doe sang the National Anthem. In 2019 X reissued and remastered their first four classic albums via their collaboration with Fat Possum Records; Los Angeles (1980), Wild Gift (1981), Under The Big Black Sun (1982) and More Fun In The New World (1983). In 2020, X celebrated the 40th Anniversary of Los Angeles and celebrated with a surprise release of Alphabetland, their first new studio album, featuring the original line-up, in 35 years. In August of 2024 X released their ninth and final album, Smoke & Fiction.

For over 50 years, Los Lobos have defied musical boundaries, blending rock, blues, Tex-Mex, country, R&B, and traditional Latin sounds into a style uniquely their own. Rising from East Los Angeles in the ‘70s, the band gained widespread acclaim with their Grammy-winning cover of “La Bamba” and have since built an enduring legacy with multiple awards, hit albums, and a reputation as one of the most dynamic live acts in music. With all original members still at the helm, Los Lobos continue to push the limits of their sound while staying true to their Chicano roots.

X and Los Lobos are coming to the Fisher Theatre Saturday, September 20 at 8:00 p.m. Tickets start at $56.00 (includes parking & facility fee) and will go on sale Friday, May 2 at 10:00 a.m. Tickets can be purchased online at BroadwayInDetroit.com.

For group sales (10 or more) please email broadwayindetroitgroups@atgentertainment.com

