World Premiere of RADICAL EMPATHY Comes to Theatre NOVA

Theatre NOVA, Ann Arbor's resident nonprofit professional theatre specializing in new plays will present the World Premiere of "Radical Empathy" by Ann Arbor playwright, David Wells, running August 1-24, 2025.

When an American college professor's TED Talk on empathy goes viral, he meets an Iraqi man who becomes a fixture in his virtual classroom. But when the brutality of the U.S.-led invasion hits the Iraqi man directly, the professor is forced to explore “the kindred connection from a place of deep knowing that opens your spirit to the pain of another as they perceive it.” (Isabel Wilkerson) A true story.

Carla Milarch, Founding Artistic Director, says: "I am very proud to have been the leading producer of Dave Wells' plays over the past 10 years. His plays are always beloved by NOVA audiences, for their humor, strong sense of justice, and for their (yes) empathy. His play “Mazel Tov, John Lennon” (also starring Phil Powers) is often mentioned as an historical audience favorite. His newest play “Radical Empathy,” couldn't be more timely.”

Briana O'Neal, director, adds: ““Radical Empathy” is a powerful exploration of what it truly means to understand another human being's lived experience. It asks us not just to witness someone else's pain, but to let it change us. I believe audiences will leave the theatre thinking differently about their place in the world.”

The cast features Jeannine Coughlin, Maya Gangadharan, Fedor Kinaya, and *Phil Powers. Directed by Briana O'Neal (director), the Production Team includes Craig Hane (set), Jade Guerriero (lights), Micha Victoria (costumes), Kennikki Jones-Jones (sound), and Elise Blochwitz (stage manager).