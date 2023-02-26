Williamston Theatre to Present MRS. HARRISON Beginning Next Month

Mid-Michigan's award-winning professional theatre company, Williamston Theatre, located at 122 S. Putnam Street in downtown Williamston, will present the Michigan Premiere of Mrs. Harrison by R. Eric Thomas. Performances begin Thursday, March 23 and run through Sunday, April 23. Tickets go on sale Tuesday, February 28 at noon.

It's a 10-year college reunion. Aisha is a Black, successful playwright; she's on the cover of the alumni magazine. Holly is a white, struggling stand-up comedian; she's here for the free drinks. They find themselves trapped together inside when a rainstorm interrupts the outdoor reunion. They know each other - or do they? Is this their first meeting or has it just been a long time? Truth and memory become intertwined as details emerge of their shared past. They both have a story that they've been telling themselves about what happened all those years ago and they're both willing to fight for the truth in the present. (Contains adult content and language. Please check our website for a note about trigger warnings.)

Mrs. Harrison features a new face to the Williamston Theatre stage, Janai Lashon along with WT alumna Alysia Kolascz (The Taming, Pulp). The Director of Mrs. Harrison is Jasmine Rivera (The Cake). The production team includes Scenic Design by Kirk A. Domer (The Cake, A Christmas Carol: The Radio Show), Lighting Design by Becca Bedell (The Magnolia Ballet, Part 1, The Cake), Costume Design by Karen Kangas-Preston (A Very Williamston Christmas, Tracy Jones), Sound Design by Kate Hopgood, and Props Design/Set Dressing by Michelle Raymond (A Very Williamston Christmas, The Magnolia Ballet, Part 1). The Stage Manager is Stefanie Din (Wild Horses, A Very Williamston Christmas).

Performances for Mrs. Harrison will run from March 23 through April 23 on Thursdays, Fridays, and Saturdays at 8:00PM and Sundays at 2:00PM. Starting March 30, there will be 3:00PM performances added to the run's remaining Saturdays. Please note there will be no performance on Sunday, April 9. The first four performances of Mrs. Harrison, March 23 - 26, are Preview performances where audience members will have the opportunity to take part in the process of creating a show by taking part in a talkback session with the director following each performance. The Official Opening Night is Friday, March 31 at 8:00PM. The Conversation Sunday for Mrs. Harrison is Sunday, April 16 immediately following the 2:00PM performance.

Tickets are Pay-What-You-Wish for the Preview on Thursday, March 23. Remaining Preview tickets are $19.00. Starting Thursday, March 30 tickets are $28.00 for Thursday evenings, $37.00 for Friday and Saturday evenings and $34.00 for Saturday and Sunday matinees. Senior citizens (65 and older) and members of the Military (active and retired) receive a $2 discount on all tickets. Student tickets (with a valid student ID) are $10 for all performances. Discounts are also available for groups of 10 or more (booked at least 1 week in advance through the Box Office). Tickets can be purchased Tuesday - Friday from 12-6pm by calling (517) 655-SHOW (7469) or ordered on-line up until 1 hour prior to the performance by visiting our website www.williamstontheatre.org. There is a $1 per ticket processing fee on all tickets. Payment is required at the time the reservation is made.

In consideration for our immunocompromised patrons, we will require masks to be worn at 4 performances: Friday, March 31 at 8pm, Saturday, April 8 at 3pm and 8pm, and Sunday, April 23 at 2pm. All audience members must wear masks covering their mouths and noses for these performances. At all other performances of the run, masks will be strongly recommended but not required.

Patrons experiencing any Covid symptoms on the day of the performance are asked to stay home and contact our box office to release their seat. Detailed information about the Williamston Theatre's Covid Safety Protocol is available on our website.

Capital Area Transportation Authority is the production sponsor for Mrs. Harrison.

This production is made possible in part by an award from the Michigan Arts and Culture Council and the National Endowment for the Arts with additional support from the Shubert Foundation.

Williamston Theatre is a professional regional theatre that offers a diverse array of intimate storytelling experiences to entertain, build a sense of belonging, and foster empathy for the human journey. The theatre opened its doors in 2006, is the winner of a 2014 National Theatre Company Grant from The American Theatre Wing and has received many regional awards including the 2008 Robert Busby Award for extraordinary overall contribution to theatre in the Greater Lansing Area.

Williamston Theatre patrons will find ample parking on the street and in several municipal lots throughout the city. The theatre is in downtown Williamston (exit 117 off I-96) just south of Grand River Avenue. Additional information about the company and the 2022-2023 Season is available online at www.williamstontheatre.org or by calling (517) 655-SHOW (7469).