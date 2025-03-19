Wharton Center to Present 'Broadway's Next Hit Musical' in April

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Every song is fresh, every scene is new, and every night is different with Broadway's Next Hit Musical, an immersive, unscripted comedic performance. Broadway’s Next Hit Musical will appear at Wharton Center on Tuesday, April 22, 2025, at 7:30PM. Tickets are available now at the Wharton Center Ticket Office, online at whartoncenter.com, or by calling 517.432.2000 or 1.800.WHARTON.

During Broadway’s Next Hit Musical, audience members control the fate of all nominees at "The Phony Awards," a fictitious and improvised version of the Tony Awards®. The audience engages with incredible actors on stage by writing down made up song titles for the master improvisers to present as "nominated songs" for this coveted award. After audience members vote on their favorite song, the cast turns the song into a complete improvised music filled with wild plots, witty remarks, and plot twists galore.

Join Broadway's Next Hit Musical for an evening filled with tons of engagement, amazing dancing, catchy melodies, and off the cuff humor sure to keep you laughing all night long.



