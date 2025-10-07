WATER FOR ELEPHANTS $30 Student and Educator Rush Tickets Available at Broadway Grand Rapids

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Plus, get the best of BroadwayWorld delivered to your inbox, and unlimited access to our editorial content across the globe.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



Broadway Grand Rapids has announced $30 Student and Educator Rush tickets for all performances of Water for Elephants, playing October 7–12, 2025, at DeVos Performance Hall.

Rush tickets will be available one hour before showtime at the DeVos Performance Hall Box Office (303 Monroe Ave. NW) and are subject to availability. Each purchaser must present a valid student or educator ID and may purchase up to two tickets.

Based on Sara Gruen’s best-selling novel and directed by Tony Award nominee Jessica Stone, Water for Elephants brings together the spectacular world of the circus and a sweeping romance under the big top, featuring a mix of heart, humanity, and high-flying stagecraft.

Ticket Information

What: Water for Elephants

Where: DeVos Performance Hall, 303 Monroe Ave. NW, Grand Rapids

When: October 7–12, 2025

Rush Tickets: $30 for students and educators (limit two per ID)

On Sale: In person, one hour before each performance, subject to availability

For full performance details, visit BroadwayGrandRapids.com.