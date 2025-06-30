University Musical Society Welcomes Four New Board Members

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Unlock access to every one of the hundreds of articles published daily on BroadwayWorld by logging in with one click.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



The University Musical Society is welcoming four new Board members who were elected at the organization's annual meeting.

New Board members elected to four-year terms include Amanda Bekkerman, Vice President of The CRB Family Foundation; Rachel Guinn Feder, founder of Dark Horse Consulting and a former school principal and superintendent; Joe Malcoun, Ann Arbor-based investor, entrepreneur, and activist known for his leadership in Michigan's tech and startup ecosystem; and Brian Weisman, President and founder of Columbia Asset Management.

New officers for the 25/26 season include chair Timothy G. Marshall, president and CEO of the Bank of Ann Arbor; Karen Chapell, managing partner at Retirement Income Solutions, will take on the role of Vice President; treasurer David Leichtman, a trial lawyer focused on copyright, patent, and trademark litigation who is based in New York; and secretary Alicia Torres, chief financial officer of FreightVerify, an Ann Arbor-based supply chain management company.

UMS extends its deepest gratitude to the outgoing members of its Board of Directors: Ibrahim Jarjoura, Barbara Kaye, Timothy G. Lynch, and Rob VanRenterghem, who have each generously contributed their time, expertise, and unwavering support to the UMS Board for the past eight years. Additionally, UMS recognizes Christina Kim and Brian Willen, who served as co-chairs of the Board of Directors for the past two years.

Detailed biographies of the new UMS Board Members follow:

Amanda Bekkerman

Amanda Bekkerman is vice president of The CRB Family Foundation, which supports a number of programs and organizations that represent the interests of its founder and chair, Charles Bronfman. These include organizations in arts and culture, health, higher education, Israel policy and welfare, and the Jewish community. Amanda has experience creating and stewarding non-profit organizations, with a particular interest in forming sustainable governance.

As a former member of a community choir and collegiate a cappella, Amanda has always had a passion for the arts. She and her family moved to Ann Arbor in 2021, and since then, she has been thrilled to attend performances at UMS. Amanda received her MBA from the Gabelli School of Business at Fordham University with a focus on Impact Investing and a B.A. in Sociology and Latin American Studies from The Johns Hopkins University.

Rachel Guinn Feder

Rachel Guinn Feder is the founder of Dark Horse Consulting, where she works with school districts to support leadership growth, strengthen community partnerships, and lead strategic planning processes. She began her career as a classroom teacher and later held senior leadership roles in Rochester Hills before serving as deputy and interim superintendent in Birmingham, Michigan.

Rachel's lifelong connection to the arts was shaped by her parents. Her mother, Mary Ellen, was a dancer who performed with the Joffrey Ballet and American Ballet Theatre. Her late father, Leslie Guinn, was a professional singer who served as director of the University of Michigan School of Music's Division of Vocal Arts before retiring in 1999. Rachel developed a deep appreciation for UMS, attending performances with her siblings throughout childhood. She and her husband, Daniel Feder, live in Ann Arbor, where she remains active in the cultural life of the community and continues to enjoy playing the flute in her free time.

Joe Malcoun

Joe Malcoun is an Ann Arbor-based investor, entrepreneur, and activist known for his leadership in Michigan's tech and startup ecosystem. A three-time graduate of the University of Michigan, Joe holds a B.S. in Environmental Policy, an M.S. in Environmental Economics, and an MBA with a concentration in Finance from the Ross School of Business.

Joe began his career developing sustainability strategies for Fortune 100 companies at GreenOrder and later joined the strategy and M&A advisory team for the CEO's office at DTE Energy. He transitioned into entrepreneurship and investing by founding CKM Capital, an early-stage investment firm that has backed dozens of startups.

In 2014, Joe became CEO of Nutshell, a leading customer relationship management software company, where he guided the company through significant growth and capital raises. He is also the co-founder of Cahoots, a 25,000-square-foot coworking and tech community hub in downtown Ann Arbor, designed to foster collaboration and innovation among local startups (and the host of UMS 101 workshops). Beyond tech, Joe is deeply engaged in Ann Arbor's cultural and civic life. In 2017, he led an investment group to acquire and preserve The Blind Pig, an iconic live music venue, ensuring its continued role in the city's vibrant arts scene. He serves as a board member and advisor to several technology companies and nonprofits, including the ACLU of Michigan, and is an active fundraiser for political and philanthropic causes. Joe is passionate about building community and supporting entrepreneurs.

Brian Weisman

Brian Weisman has been a professional money manager since 1993 and the president and founder of Columbia Asset Management since 1997.

He is a Chartered Financial Analyst, Certified Financial Planner, Certified Public Accountant, and Certified Management Accountant. He holds a Bachelor of Arts in Economics from the University of Michigan and a Master of Science in Accounting from Eastern Michigan University.

Brian has served on the board of directors for a variety of nonprofit organizations, including Planned Parenthood of Michigan, International Child Care, and Cancer Support Community. He previously served as chairman for Ann Arbor Area Transportation Authority and the Shelter Association of Washtenaw County, as well as treasurer of the Arbor Hospice Foundation. He started his relationship with UMS in 1978, when his father insisted he attend a Vladimir Horowitz concert. His parents supported and attended UMS events for over 60 years, from the late 1950s through the end of their lives, and Brian is happy to carry on the tradition.