The Acting Company’s TWO TRAINS RUNNING is Coming to Wharton

Experience The Acting Company’s new production of August Wilson’s Two Trains Running: an exploration of community and identity during the civil rights movement. Tickets are available at the Wharton Center Ticket Office or online.

From the legendary playwright behind Fences and The Piano Lesson, Two Trains Running takes audiences through ordinary lives in extraordinary times, exploring Black identity in the 1960s, celebrating the laughter, heart, and spirit that endure in the face of adversity. The Tony nominated production captures the joy and perseverance of an urban community navigating transformation demonstrating why Wilson remains one of America’s essential voices.



Since its founding in 1972 with Juilliard’s first Drama Division graduates, the company has launched the careers of renowned actors such as Patti LuPone, Kevin Kline, Jeffrey Wright, Rainn Wilson, and more. It has performed for over 4 million people worldwide, and has also won a Tony Award for Excellence in Theater.



Throughout their travels, The Acting Company remains committed to education and community outreach. Each year, its programs bring professional productions, in-school residencies, and workshops to underserved schools and disadvantaged communities each year.

