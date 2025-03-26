Terrance Simien and the Zydeco Experience Coming to Wharton Center

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Unlock access to every one of the hundreds of articles published daily on BroadwayWorld by logging in with one click.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



Two-time Grammy award-winning Terrance Simien and the Zydeco Experience are set to perform at Wharton Center's Pasant Theatre on Sat, Apr 26, 2025, at 1:30PM & 4PM. When it comes to Creole culture and Zydeco music, the group bring generations of passion, training, and spirit to life. Tickets are available now at the Wharton Center Ticket Office or online here.

Simien and the Zydeco Experience have performed nearly 10,000 concerts across more than 45 countries throughout their career. Their music is featured on television, radio, and in multiple major studio release films including Disney’s The Princess and the Frog. Zydeco has evolved greatly over decades of incorporating funk, rock, R&B, and more. Holding true to his roots, Simien aims to capture the traditional spirit of Zydeco in a contemporary form that appeals to audiences of all ages.

Prepared for the future and inspired by the past, the group directs their efforts towards educating children on Zydeco music, Creole culture, and the decades of stories that come with it.

Families can participate in pre-show activities for children, free for ticket holders, beginning one hour before performance time. Kids can make maps and personal instruments to go along with the performance, while supplies last.

Photo Credit: Jake Springfield

Comments