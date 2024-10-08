Tenor Glenn Seven Allen Debuts 'The American Tenor' Concert

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Acclaimed Michigan-born tenor, Glenn Seven Allen, returns to his home state to debut The American Tenor, a first-of-its-kind classical crossover concert blending opera and theater. Co-presented by the Great Lakes Center for the Arts (GLCFA), the November 2 performance will also be recorded as a live album and video special.

Glenn Seven Allen has performed on Broadway and with major opera companies across the U.S. Now, with The American Tenor, Allen brings a new, high-definition production that bridges the gap between opera and theater. With comparisons to artists like Josh Groban and Andrea Bocelli, his performance offers something fresh, blending vocal mastery with theatrical storytelling of many familiar favorite songs.

Accompanied by a 22-piece orchestra composed of top Michigan-based musicians, Allen will perform new interpretations of beloved classics in Italian, French, and English. Highlights include U2's With or Without You, sung in Italian, and Bring Him Home from LES MISERABLES, performed in French. He'll perform the classic Michigan movie theme song from Somewhere in Time in English and Italian, as well as other traditional favorites, including Danny Boy, How Great Thou Art, and Nessun Dorma.

"I am thrilled to return to my Michigan roots and share my deep passion for theater and opera on the Michigan stage," said Glenn Seven Allen, an East Lansing native and part-time Mackinac Island resident. "This debut performance is a dream come true, and I hope it's just the beginning of many more opportunities to bring world-class performances back to the state that shaped me as an artist."

In addition to the music, Allen will offer personal insights and anecdotes throughout the concert, making the performance an intimate and engaging experience. The performance will also feature renowned Broadway conductor Isaac Hayward and a high-definition light show that brings theatrical flair to the concert stage.

"We are incredibly excited to partner with Glenn for the debut of The American Tenor," said Matthew Kacergis, artistic director of the Great Lakes Center for the Arts. "Glenn's extraordinary talent and unique ability to blend opera and theater will bring an unforgettable experience to our audiences. This bold and unique concert exemplifies our mission to present exceptional performances across the full performing arts spectrum."

