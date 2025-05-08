Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Queer Theatre Kalamazoo is premiering the award-winning musical Turnover: A New Leaf to conclude their 11th season from May 16-18 at Judy K. Jolliffe Theatre in the Epic Center.

Written by David Quang Pham and directed by Dr. Quincy Thomas, Turnover: A New Leaf is a plant-based musical about a salonist and cilantro named Rau Ram trying to earn her green card, raise her son Parsley, and navigate Dirty City, Woodwork. When a free-spirited pear named Pyrus Crabpple visits town to spend the summer with their unty Malus, this new neighbor befriends Parsley and they soon start sprouting their queer selves. Inspired by David Quang Pham's childhood as a Midwestern son of Vietnamese immigrants in Wyoming, Michigan, Turnover: A New Leaf plants timely themes of immigrant assimilation, queer identity, and songs teaching photosynthesis!

Turnover: A New Leaf is the recipient of the 2024 Great Performance Artist Fellowship Award. At the 2024 Philadelphia New Musicals Festival, the musical won the Best Book Award and Best Director Award (Aliyah Curry) and was nominated Best Musical. From Atlanta to Philadelphia to Off-Off-Broadway in New York City, the musical has been developed and produced by Working Title Playwrights, Undiscovered Countries, Underground Skills Exchange, Theatre on the Verge, and The Tank. At Sundance Collab with coaching by Kimberly Barrante, David Quang Pham is readapting this stage musical into the animated feature and series, Photosynthesis.

