THE SIMON & GARFUNKEL STORY And R.E.S.P.E.C.T. Announced At Miller Auditorium

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Unlock access to every one of the hundreds of articles published daily on BroadwayWorld by logging in with one click.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



Miller Auditorium has announced The Simon & Garfunkel Story performing on March 19, 2025 at 7:30 p.m. and R.E.S.P.E.C.T. A CELEBRATION OF THE MUSIC OF Aretha Franklin®, performing on March 25, 2025 at 7:30 p.m.

Tickets for both of these one-of-a-kind tributes go on sale on Tuesday, Nov. 19, 2024 and can be purchased at millerauditorium.com.

The Simon & Garfunkel Story

Relive the magic of the legendary folk-rock duo! The internationally-acclaimed hit theater show The Simon & Garfunkel Story (www.thesimonandgarfunkelstory.com) returns to the road in 2025 with a North American tour to nearly 60 U.S. cities. Stopping at Miler Auditorium on March 19, 2025 for one show only, the immersive concert-style tribute show, complete with nostalgia-inducing, unforgettable hits, will recreate the magic and authenticity of Paul Simon and Art Garfunkel live on stage and chronicles the amazing journey of the iconic, GRAMMY-award winning act.

Fans aren’t the only ones blown away by The Simon & Garfunkel Story. Earlier this year immediately following a performance in Long Island, Art Garfunkel himself rushed the stage, grabbed the microphone, and declared, “What a great f------ show!” before leaving the audience in awe once again. If the legend himself is a fan, you know this is a tour you won’t want to miss.

The Simon & Garfunkel Story covers the duo’s humble beginnings as Tom & Jerry, to their incredible success as one of the best-selling music groups of the ‘60s, as well as their dramatic split in 1970. The Simon & Garfunkel Story culminates with the pair’s famous “The Concert in Central Park” reunion in 1981 which had more than half a million fans in attendance. The show features a set list of nearly 30 songs and uses state-of-the-art video projection, photos and original film footage. A full live band will perform all of the hits including “Mrs. Robinson,” “Cecilia,” “Bridge Over Troubled Water,” “Homeward Bound” and many more complete with the unmistakably perfect harmonies that will transport audiences down memory lane.

With more than 100 million album sales since 1965, Simon & Garfunkel’s unforgettable songs and poetic lyrics poignantly captured the times made them one of the most successful folk-rock duos of all time. Over the years, they won 10 GRAMMY Awards and were inducted into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame in 1990. In 1977, the Brit Awards honored their “Bridge Over Troubled Water” album with Best International Album. In 2003, Simon & Garfunkel were awarded a Grammy Lifetime Achievement Award and the following year saw their “The Sound of Silence” awarded a Grammy Hall of Fame Award.

R.E.S.P.E.C.T. A CELEBRATION OF THE MUSIC OF Aretha Franklin®

R.E.S.P.E.C.T is an electrifying tribute celebrating the music of the legendary Aretha Franklin. This concert experience takes audiences on a journey of love, tragedy, courage, and triumph. Starring a live band and supreme vocalists, come experience a night of music by one of the greatest artists of all time.

The concert features all your favorite hits in one evening, including "Natural Woman,” “Think,” “I Knew You Were Waiting for Me,” “Chain of Fools,” “Respect,” s and many more. You’ll be out of your seat and dancing in the aisles as you lose yourself in the music that inspired a generation.

R.E.S.P.E.C.T. is directed by Dean Elliott, known for his work on The Simon & Garfunkel Story, The Life and Music of George Michael and Buddy: The Buddy Holly Story.

Aretha Franklin is a registered trademark of The Estate of Aretha Franklin.

R.E.S.P.E.C.T. A CELEBRATION OF THE MUSIC OF Aretha Franklin performs at Miller Auditorium on Tuesday, March 25, 2025 at 7:30 p.m. Tickets go on sale Tuesday, Nov. 19, 2024 and can be purchased at millerauditorium.com.

Comments