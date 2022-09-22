Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

THE GAZILLION BUBBLE SHOW Comes To FIM Whiting Auditorium This Weekend

There are two performances of the Gazillion Bubble Show on Sept. 24, at 2 p.m. and 7 p.m.

Sep. 22, 2022  

There will be colorful bubbles galore at the FIM Whiting Auditorium on Sept. 24 as part of FIM's September Spectacular, which includes this exciting family program. There are two performances of the Gazillion Bubble Show on Sept. 24, at 2 p.m. and 7 p.m.

The Gazillion Bubble Show will amaze the whole family with mind-blowing bubble magic! It invites the audience to enter an interactive bubble world and be dazzled by spellbinding lasers, spectacular lighting effects, and jaw-dropping masterpieces of bubble artistry.

"There's no script to it. You can't guess what [the artists] are going to do. Kids love to touch and feel, and we make sure every child won't miss the chance to touch and explore the phenomenon. It's like 4D," said Deni Yang, Gazillion Bubble Show performer.

Following the 2 p.m. matinee, activities will be held in Durant Plaza in front of Whiting Auditorium. This event, running from 3:15-4 p.m., is part of the FIM September Spectacular. Families can enjoy bubbles, free ice cream from the Huntington Bank ice cream truck, and giveaways at the event. The cost is free. Durant Plaza activities will not take place if it rains.

Gazillion Bubble Show is included in the FIM Buy One Get One deal running Sept. 22 from 10 a.m. to Sept. 24 at midnight. Death of a Salesman, Gazillion Bubble Show, BCO Pops Concert Tribute to Ella Fitzgerald, Anastasia, Flint Symphony Orchestra Rachmaninoff & Tchaikovsky, R.E.S.P.E.C.T, and Rocky Horror Picture Show are included in this deal. Both tickets must be for the same show.

The Gazillion Bubble Show is sponsored by the Philip W. and T. Ardele Family Fund of the Community Foundation of Greater Flint.

Tickets are available online at tickets.thefim.org, at the FIM Ticket Center box offices at the Whiting Auditorium and FIM Capitol Theatre, or by calling (810) 237-7333. Genesee County residents enjoy a 30 percent discount as a benefit of the Genesee County Arts Education and Cultural Enrichment Millage. Your tax dollars are at work.


